Last summer, Jose Mourinho appeared to get exactly what he wanted at Manchester United.

Upon his arrival at Old Trafford, the Portuguese boss smashed the world transfer record with his £89 million signing of Paul Pogba. He also snapped up Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer, while splashing the cash on Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

It was a pretty successful summer.

However, after a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, things aren’t going quite as smoothly this time around.

The Red Devils may have made one signing - Victor Lindelof for £31 million - but they’re also struggling to get a few others over the line.

And, according to The Sun, that has got Mourinho 'fuming'.

At the start of the summer, the former Chelsea boss explained how he had given executive vice-captain Ed Woodward his list of players that he wanted to sign, and was going to take a backseat in negotiations.

Mourinho gave Woodward his list

"Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months," Mourinho said after beating Ajax in the Europa League final.

"So now it's up to him and the owners. But I don't care about football for now."

Mourinho's four priority signings

On that list, Mourinho had written his four priority signings.

While he’s signed one of them in Lindelof, they are still working on deals to bring the other three to the club.

They are: Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Nemanja Matic.

Mourinho had wanted all four of his targets to be available for United’s five-match tour to North America - which leaves in just eight days time.

United may have been heavily linked with a move for the aforementioned trio, but it doesn’t look as though they will be United players by the time the squad fly to America.

As far as Morata is concerned, United are willing to pay £60 million for the Real Madrid forward but it seems the European champions want closer to £80 million.

A disagreement over the fee is the issue with Perisic as well.

Mourinho has had a £26 million bid rejected but Inter Milan are wanting £44 million for the 28-year-old.

With Matic, United looked set to complete the deal last week.

United were close to a £25 million for the Chelsea midfielder, with even talk of a medical taking place.

However, Antonio Conte doesn’t want to let Matic leave until Tiemoue Bakayoko completes his move to Stamford Bridge from Monaco.

So, Mourinho may be unhappy that Woodward hasn’t landed his targets before their pre-season tour but there’s still plenty of time to clinch deals before the start of the campaign.

