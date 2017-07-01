GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mourinho and Woodward.

Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign four players for Manchester United this summer

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Last summer, Jose Mourinho appeared to get exactly what he wanted at Manchester United.

Upon his arrival at Old Trafford, the Portuguese boss smashed the world transfer record with his £89 million signing of Paul Pogba. He also snapped up Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer, while splashing the cash on Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

It was a pretty successful summer.

Article continues below

However, after a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, things aren’t going quite as smoothly this time around.

The Red Devils may have made one signing - Victor Lindelof for £31 million - but they’re also struggling to get a few others over the line.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Anthony Martial tweets after Ronaldinho's epic skill - Ronaldinho responds

Anthony Martial tweets after Ronaldinho's epic skill - Ronaldinho responds

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

And, according to The Sun, that has got Mourinho 'fuming'.

At the start of the summer, the former Chelsea boss explained how he had given executive vice-captain Ed Woodward his list of players that he wanted to sign, and was going to take a backseat in negotiations.

Mourinho gave Woodward his list

"Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months," Mourinho said after beating Ajax in the Europa League final.

"So now it's up to him and the owners. But I don't care about football for now."

FBL-ENG-PR-WIGAN-MAN UTD-FRIENDLY

Mourinho's four priority signings

On that list, Mourinho had written his four priority signings.

While he’s signed one of them in Lindelof, they are still working on deals to bring the other three to the club.

They are: Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Nemanja Matic.

Mourinho had wanted all four of his targets to be available for United’s five-match tour to North America - which leaves in just eight days time.

United may have been heavily linked with a move for the aforementioned trio, but it doesn’t look as though they will be United players by the time the squad fly to America.

As far as Morata is concerned, United are willing to pay £60 million for the Real Madrid forward but it seems the European champions want closer to £80 million.

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

A disagreement over the fee is the issue with Perisic as well.

Mourinho has had a £26 million bid rejected but Inter Milan are wanting £44 million for the 28-year-old.

With Matic, United looked set to complete the deal last week.

United were close to a £25 million for the Chelsea midfielder, with even talk of a medical taking place.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

However, Antonio Conte doesn’t want to let Matic leave until Tiemoue Bakayoko completes his move to Stamford Bridge from Monaco.

So, Mourinho may be unhappy that Woodward hasn’t landed his targets before their pre-season tour but there’s still plenty of time to clinch deals before the start of the campaign.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Paul Scholes
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Football
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Paul Pogba
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Anthony Martial tweets after Ronaldinho's epic skill - Ronaldinho responds

Anthony Martial tweets after Ronaldinho's epic skill - Ronaldinho responds

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Here's how quickly Arsenal could sign Alexandre Lacazette [Telegraph]

Here's how quickly Arsenal could sign Alexandre Lacazette [Telegraph]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again