It could be argued that Manchester City made a mistake letting Joe Hart go on loan to Torino last season.

The English club signed Claudio Bravo last summer and it's fair to say he struggled. If he'd played better, or City had a better goalkeeper, they could have challenged Chelsea for the title.

That wasn't the case, but Guardiola won't be making the same mistake next season. He's already agreed a £35 million deal for Benfica's Edersen Moraes, which will be confirmed on Saturday.

With the transfer window officially opening, it won't just be players arriving tomorrow. Willy Caballero and Angus Gunn will depart, although the latter only on loan.

This means that neither of those two will be joining City on their pre-season tour of the United States.

And with Chile goalkeeper Bravo due some time off following the Confederations Cup, Guardiola may have to take Hart on tour as a backup to Moraes.

La Roja will play Germany in the final of the tournament on Sunday, meaning Bravo won't be linking up with the Citizens anytime soon. He'll take a well earned holiday following the conclusion in Russia.

Even though Guardiola has no faith in the England number one, he won't risk taking just one 'keeper across the Atlantic, just in case the worst happens.

They don't have an easy run in either. City will play rivals Manchester United in Houston, Real Madrid in Los Angeles and Tottenham in Nashville.

It would be a good opportunity for Hart to prove himself in a City kit once again. However, it's unlikely he'll even want to do that.

The 30-year-old is desperate for a move away but the club haven't received any offers they deem acceptable.

According to the Mirror, City value Hart at around £25 million. Whether any club will be willing to pay that much for him is yet to be seen.

