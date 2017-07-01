GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Terry.

John Terry ended his Chelsea career with emotional Instagram video

Football News
24/7

July 1 might just be an ordinary date for most people but in the footballing world, it’s a very significant day.

Of course, it means that the summer transfer window is now open. That hasn’t exactly stopped Premier League clubs from announcing transfers but it means they can officially register those players.

But forget about arrivals for a minute and think about departures.

For those players whose contracts expire, July 1 marks the date that they leave their previous club.

This summer, that applies to the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas who have all now departed Manchester and are now on the lookout for a new club.

But the most emotional departure would have been, without doubt, John Terry’s from Chelsea.

The defender’s 20-year association with the club came to an end on Friday after 717 appearances and five league titles. It was no doubt a very sad day for the ‘Captain, Leader, Legend.’

And Terry took to Instagram to post a rather poignant video.

The clip shows Terry seemingly slowly walking backward out of the club with the doors closing on him at the end.

p1bjuiu40n1q441fak1ari1ajop3a9.jpg

It was accompanied with a beautiful caption that read: "22 years at @chelseafc Today is my last day as a Chelsea player 💙 I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my Managers,Teammates, Supporters and everyone at Chelsea F.C who have shown me so much support and love throughout my career 💙 so many amazing memories together of which I will never forget 🏆⚽️. THANK YOU 💙JT 717 🏆."

Watch: Terry's final Instagram as Chelsea player

Check it out:

At 36, Terry’s future is still unclear despite offers from both Birmingham City and Aston Villa. Whether he’ll be willing to drop down to the Championship remains to be seen.

Replacing Terry

As for Chelsea, they are looking to replace Terry as soon as possible.

They have previously been linked with a move for Virgil van Dijk and Leonardo Bonucci - although they’ve struggled to strike a deal.

But, according to the Guardian, Chelsea have agreed a fee to sign Antonio Rudiger from Roma for £33.3m. The German international is set to play in the Confederations Cup final against Chile on Sunday but is likely to make his way to Stamford Bridge after the competition.

Topics:
Francesc Fabregas
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
John Terry
Premier League
Chelsea
Frank Lampard

