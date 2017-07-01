Alexis Sanchez perhaps didn't have the impact at Barcelona that he would have liked under Pep Guardiola.

The now Manchester City boss had a limited role for the Chilean compared to the likes of Lionel Messi, David Villa and Pedro - who were the Spaniard's favoured attacking options.

However, that hasn't stopped the former Barcelona boss trying to make advances on the now Arsenal forward, as he looks to significantly bolster his Manchester City squad ahead of the new campaign.

Sanchez's future at the Emirates remains largely in doubt, with reports suggesting he's seeking a move to the Etihad to reunite with his former coach.

And such news may have come as a surprise considering the Chile international left the Camp Nou in search of more regular game time in north London.

Sanchez made 27 La Liga starts during his last season in Spain - more than the previous two campaigns where he had started 20 and 18 respectively.

But times change quickly in football and the reunion of the two former Barcelona men is now a prospect that City fans will be hoping can become a reality in the coming weeks.

Arsenal resisting Premier League Sanchez interest

Arsenal are willing to allow Sanchez's contract to run down instead of flogging him to a direct rival in the Premier League, but it's still uncertain whether City's financial muscle could change their mind.

Although the Gunners believe the acquisition of a big-name summer signing may help in tempting the south American to sign a new deal, moving to the Etihad, for now, seems more likely.

With Sanchez now in the prime of his career, it would not be surprising to see City make Arsenal an offer they can't refuse, with the Chilean having made a huge impression in the Premier League.

Sanchez recalls Guardiola's last words at Barcelona

Sanchez may be considering the opportunity to join Guardiola at the Etihad, but for now he is concentrating on Chile's final against Germany in the Confederations Cup on Sunday.

And ahead of the game the 28-year-old recalled his last memory of working under Guardiola, during the Spaniard's final game in charge.

"When it was his final match as Barcelona coach, he approached the group in the dressing room and he told us: 'Guys, you have achieved great things thanks to every player who is here'," Sanchez said, per Marca.

It's been now been five years since Sanchez and Guardiola worked together, but the Arsenal man believes he's vastly developed as a player since then.

"Over the years I have learned not to be selfish with my teammates," the forward added.

"My maturity as a player has allowed me to integrate myself more with my teammates.

"I think my teammates need me and that I need them."

