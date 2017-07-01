GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams gets sent off for New Zealand against the British & Irish Lions

The British & Irish Lions headed into their second clash against New Zealand under immense pressure.

After their defeat last week, Warren Gatland’s side knew another defeat would mean yet another series loss to the All Blacks.

However, they started well and were given a huge boost when Sonny Bill Wiliams was sent off in the 25th minute with the scores level at 3-3.

Williams became the first All Black to be dismissed in a test since 1967 for a brutal no-arms shoulder charge into the face of Lions winger Anthony Watson.

Williams’ right shoulder smashed into Watson’s head but, luckily, he avoided a serious injury.

French referee Jerome Garces allowed play to continue but the Lions players urged him to review the tackle at the next stoppage.

The tackle was soon shown on the large screen at the Westpac Stadium as the crowd let out a huge gasp.

Watch: Williams' tackle

Take a look: 

The laws Williams broke

And Williams could hardly have any complaints as it could be claimed he broke as many as three rugby laws with his tackle.

The rules state:

1. A player must not tackle (or try to tackle) an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders. A tackle around the opponent's neck or head is dangerous play.

New Zealand v British & Irish Lions

2. A player must not strike an opponent with the hand, arm or fist, including the elbow, shoulder, head or knee(s).

3. A player must not charge or knock down an opponent carrying the ball without trying to grasp that player.

Whether the Lions can capitalise with an extra man and draw level in the series remains to be seen.

