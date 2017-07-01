It’s been a long time coming but Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo are now husband and wife.

The childhood sweethearts tied the knot at a luxury hotel in the Argentine city of Rosario, where Messi and Antonella both grew up, in what has been called the “wedding of the century”.

A number of Messi’s current and former teammates attended the civil ceremony including Xavi Hernandez, Cesc Fabregas, Carles Puyol, Luis Suarez, Neymar and Dani Alves.

Article continues below

Gerard Pique and his pop star wife, Shakira, also attended despite reports in the Spanish press a few months back that they were not invited.

Also in attendance were the children of Messi and Antonella, Thiago (four) and Mateo Messi (one).

Article continues below

Thiago sat directly behind his mother and father as they said their vows - a really sweet touch.

Watch: Messi's first kiss with new wife, Antonella

But Twitter has still managed to find a way to tarnish the occasion by mocking Messi for his first kiss with his new wife.

Here’s the video…

There's been a harsh reaction to the footage on Twitter

And here’s how some (cruel) people have reacted on social media…

Even newspapers are having a pop at Messi...

Admittedly, it wasn’t the smoothest of kisses from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner - but still… mocking the football legend on his and Antonella’s special day seems pretty harsh.

Messi met Antonella when he was five

The pair met when he was just five years old, back in 1992.

Antonella is the cousin of Messi’s best friend, Lucas Scaglia, who also became a professional footballer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms