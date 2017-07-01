GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Messi.

Twitter reacts cruelly to Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s been a long time coming but Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo are now husband and wife.

The childhood sweethearts tied the knot at a luxury hotel in the Argentine city of Rosario, where Messi and Antonella both grew up, in what has been called the “wedding of the century”.

A number of Messi’s current and former teammates attended the civil ceremony including Xavi Hernandez, Cesc Fabregas, Carles Puyol, Luis Suarez, Neymar and Dani Alves.

Article continues below

Gerard Pique and his pop star wife, Shakira, also attended despite reports in the Spanish press a few months back that they were not invited.

Also in attendance were the children of Messi and Antonella, Thiago (four) and Mateo Messi (one).

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Thiago sat directly behind his mother and father as they said their vows - a really sweet touch.

Watch: Messi's first kiss with new wife, Antonella

But Twitter has still managed to find a way to tarnish the occasion by mocking Messi for his first kiss with his new wife.

Here’s the video…

There's been a harsh reaction to the footage on Twitter

And here’s how some (cruel) people have reacted on social media…

Even newspapers are having a pop at Messi...

Admittedly, it wasn’t the smoothest of kisses from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner - but still… mocking the football legend on his and Antonella’s special day seems pretty harsh.

Messi met Antonella when he was five

The pair met when he was just five years old, back in 1992.

Antonella is the cousin of Messi’s best friend, Lucas Scaglia, who also became a professional footballer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again