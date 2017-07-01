Official online NBA destination in the UK

Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler proves he's taking calls from fans with Instagram post

Jimmy Butler is beginning his new life in Minnesota after he was traded to the Timberwolves from the Chicago Bulls on draft night.

The three-time All-Star was finally introduced by the T-Wolves in a press conference earlier this week which was open to fans and it was notable for an interesting comment he made.

When asked for his thoughts on former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker calling him a "bad locker room guy", Butler provided an incredible response, saying: "My phone's in my back pocket right now. If whoever has anything to say to me, feel free -- 773-899-6071. If you want an interview, there you have it, please do."

As you'd expect, fans have definitely been taking Butler up on his offer and there is evidence that the number is legitimate. His agent Bernard Lee posted a photo on Twitter which showed the star having 4,044 messages on his phone and his voicemail states, "Leave a message if we're beefin'".

It appears the 27-year-old has been true to his word as he posted a video on Instagram showing proof that he was speaking to fans via FaceTime.

“Taking all calls, and y’all thought it was a game!” Butler captioned.

According to ESPN's Michele Steele, the number wasn't to his personal phone. Earlier this week, Butler's team came up with the plan to reveal a cellphone number at the news conference. The phone either belongs to a member of his team or is a secondary phone that Butler uses less frequently, per ESPN.

Houston Rockets v Chicago Bulls

Despite the number of messages and calls he's received since revealing the number, Butler hasn't been the only one. Hilariously, a man from Illinois has also been bombarded with calls by fans dialling the wrong number as it's almost identical.

Mixed feelings

There are many who are split about the All-NBA star's departure from Chicago and whether it was a good move for the franchise. Bulls legend Scottie Pippen echoed the feelings of Walker on ESPN's The Jump, saying that Butler struggled to be a leader.

“I don’t think he handled it right from a leadership standpoint of what it takes to be a superstar,” Pippen said.

Regardless of what happened in the Windy City, Butler will be starting a new chapter in his career and doesn't need to focus on the past.

Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics - Game Five

He has a great opportunity to show his leadership qualities alongside talented young duo Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and ending Minnesota's 13-year playoff drought.

