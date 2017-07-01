“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

We all know which category Barcelona star Lionel Messi falls into to - he was born great.

The Argentine has incredible natural football talent and was always destined to become one of the best players in world football.

That’s exactly what’s happened with many believing Messi is the greatest player to have ever played the game. And it hasn’t come as a surprise to many that watched him early in his career.

In fact, Ronaldinho predicted just that when he met a certain Kobe Bryant more than 10 years ago.

Predicting that a youngster is going to be a good player is one thing, but predicting that they’re going to be “The greatest player who ever lived” is another thing.

What Ronaldinho said to Bryant

But that’s what Ronaldinho did, according to Bryant himself.

"I think Messi must have been 18 at the time, 17 maybe,” Bryant explained in an interview with ESPN.

"Ronaldinho called him over and said, 'Kobe, I want you to meet the player who is going to be the greatest player who ever lived.'"

He was incredible at football and it seems Ronaldinho is pretty impressive at predicting the future as well.

Messi has since won five Ballon d’Ors, eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

One thing that he’s lacking is an international trophy. Messi has lost in the final of the World Cup and Copa America with many suggesting that he must get his hands on one of those to be called the “greatest player who ever lived.”

With the World Cup 12 months away, it will be Messi’s last chance.