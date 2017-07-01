Official online NBA destination in the UK

Phil Jackson.

The embarrassing moment Phil Jackson suffered during meeting with free agent

Phil Jackson's drama-filled tenure with the New York Knicks finally came to an end this week as he agreed to part ways with the franchise.

“After careful thought and consideration, we mutually agreed that the Knicks will be going in a different direction,” the team’s owner, James Dolan, said in a statement.

After three years as president of the organisation, Jackson failed to oversee a playoff berth as mismanagement, miscalculations and fractured relationships overshadowed his time in New York.

His saga involving the team's highest profile star Carmelo Anthony last year, where he wanted to trade the small forward, became an embarrassing subplot for another failed season.

Many of the stories that have come out of the Knicks regarding Jackson's time at Madison Square Garden do not paint him in a positive light.

He reportedly worked limited hours and according to Jay Williams of ESPN, a top-15 draft pick told him that Phil was falling in and out of sleep during his pre-draft workout.

Unfortunately for the Zen Master, the bad stories don't end there. Per Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the 11-time championship-winning head coach had a rather awkward and embarrassing moment with a free agent last summer during a pitch to try and sign him.

New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers

Isola said: "When Jackson sat down with a free agent last July the meeting got off to an awkward start when Jackson couldn’t get his computer to work. General Manager Steve Mills had to step in to start the video of how Jackson envisioned the Knicks and the unnamed free agent would play.

"That video? Footage of the ’90s Chicago Bulls. The free agent in question was confused. He couldn’t figure out if Jeff Hornacek or Jackson was the coach. Either way, the player signed elsewhere."

This was another damning indictment of the 71-year-old's disastrous spell in the Big Apple and showed why marquee free agents have been put off joining the Knicks in free agency.

His final straw came when he expressed a willingness to trade the team's best young star and future franchise player Kristaps Porzingis prior to the draft.

Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks

The Latvian skipped his exit meeting with the team after the regular season and was said to be frustrated with Jackson's running of the team and his treatment of Carmelo.

Dolan is believed to have been against the idea of trading KP and this, as well as a combination of other factors, led to the dismissal of the former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers head coach.

The Phil Jackson drama may be over in New York, but the team is still without a president as free agency begins and they still don't look like an attractive proposition.

