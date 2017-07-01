Chelsea may be in the off season but Antonio Conte is desperately pursuing his transfer targets that will help the Premier League champions prepare for their return to the Champions League.

While the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United have already done big business in the transfer window, the west London outfit have yet to confirm their first summer arrival.

Tiemoue Bakayoko appears to be the first signing for Chelsea this summer, with the AS Monaco star's arrival anticipated at Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

And the blue kit which the Frenchman is expected don next season may have, in some ways, helped to fund his move from Ligue 1.

The Blues ended their 11-year partnership with German sportswear giants Adidas at the end of the campaign six years early, as they agreed a new £60 million-a-year deal with Nike.

It's the first time in the club's history that they will be sponsored by the American sports brand, who are doubling the £30 million-a-year deal Chelsea had in place with Adidas.

New kit deal to boost transfer fund

That will certainly help to bolster Conte's transfer fund, as the Italian looks to bolster a squad ready for the challenges of European football and defending their league title.

The £59.95 replica kit, which was spotted on sale days too early in Essex, had been causing a stir across social media with images leaked of their potential new Nike kit.

But all rumours were put to bed as excited Chelsea fans were able to officially see what their new kit for the 2017/18 season would look like when the club made the big reveal on social media on Saturday.

But Chelsea fans were largely not too impressed with the club's reveal of their first Nike kit.

But the reveal, unusually, was done with the help of EA Sports, who revealed the Blue strip in a far more appealing way.

EA Sports support Chelsea's kit launch

The creators of FIFA 18 revealed a clip of the game's story mode star, Alex Hunter, celebrating wearing the new kit.

Hunter has since moved onto Chelsea in 'The Journey' game mode, since making his name in FIFA 2017.

It now remains to be seen which players will be wearing the simplistic but slick new kit next season.

Nemanja Matic appears to be one player who will not get the chance to don the new strip, with a move to link up with former blues boss Jose Mourinho at Manchester United anticipated.

