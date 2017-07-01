GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ronaldinho.

Ronaldinho’s individual highlights v Manchester United Legends emerge

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Even though Ronaldinho is now 37 and two years into his retirement, fans across the globe would still pay good money to watch the Brazilian magician play football.

At his peak, he was easily the world’s most exciting footballer.

For a few years at Barcelona, nobody could touch Ronaldinho. He lit up the Camp Nou and deservedly won both the Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 2005.

Article continues below

Unfortunately, the South American maestro appeared to lose interest in football towards the end of his spell with Barça and was offloaded following Pep Guardiola’s arrival in 2008.

Guardiola didn’t want Ronaldinho to lead Lionel Messi astray - and selling the Brazil international, with the benefit of hindsight, was an inspired decision by the Catalan coach.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Ronaldinho will always have magic in his boots

Ronaldinho moved on to Milan, where he spent the next three years, but he wasn’t the same player.

Despite the odd flash of brilliance, the Ronaldinho who’d decide matches week-in, week-out was, sadly, gone.

AC Milan v Lecce - Serie A

But the magic never left Ronaldinho’s boots - and it never will.

Ronaldinho lit up the Camp Nou again on Friday

He lit up the Camp Nou again on Friday night while playing for a Barcelona Legends team against a Manchester United Legends side.

Although Ronaldinho’s side suffered a 3-1 defeat, he still managed to pick up the Best Player award thanks to his eye-catching performance.

Video: Ronaldinho's individual highlights v Man Utd Legends

We’ve all seen his incredible nutmeg on Jesper Blomqvist, but the rest of his individual highlights from the match are well worth checking out if you’ve got a spare 10 minutes.

The retired playmaker ran the show, pulling off an array of fancy flicks and tricks.

Watch his highlights here…

Genius.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Brazil Football
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again