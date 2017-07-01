Even though Ronaldinho is now 37 and two years into his retirement, fans across the globe would still pay good money to watch the Brazilian magician play football.

At his peak, he was easily the world’s most exciting footballer.

For a few years at Barcelona, nobody could touch Ronaldinho. He lit up the Camp Nou and deservedly won both the Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 2005.

Unfortunately, the South American maestro appeared to lose interest in football towards the end of his spell with Barça and was offloaded following Pep Guardiola’s arrival in 2008.

Guardiola didn’t want Ronaldinho to lead Lionel Messi astray - and selling the Brazil international, with the benefit of hindsight, was an inspired decision by the Catalan coach.

Ronaldinho will always have magic in his boots

Ronaldinho moved on to Milan, where he spent the next three years, but he wasn’t the same player.

Despite the odd flash of brilliance, the Ronaldinho who’d decide matches week-in, week-out was, sadly, gone.

But the magic never left Ronaldinho’s boots - and it never will.

Ronaldinho lit up the Camp Nou again on Friday

He lit up the Camp Nou again on Friday night while playing for a Barcelona Legends team against a Manchester United Legends side.

Although Ronaldinho’s side suffered a 3-1 defeat, he still managed to pick up the Best Player award thanks to his eye-catching performance.

Video: Ronaldinho's individual highlights v Man Utd Legends

We’ve all seen his incredible nutmeg on Jesper Blomqvist, but the rest of his individual highlights from the match are well worth checking out if you’ve got a spare 10 minutes.

The retired playmaker ran the show, pulling off an array of fancy flicks and tricks.

Watch his highlights here…

Genius.

