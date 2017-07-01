In one of the NBA's craziest offseasons in many years, Chris Paul's trade to the Houston Rockets may be the most surprising among the numerous deals that have taken place.

It was widely expected that Paul would re-sign with the Clippers for a five-year max deal that would've seen him earn up to $200 million.

But it seems CP3 is more interested in winning than earning more money and saw a move to H-Town as his best opportunity to make a run for an NBA title.

For a man who has never made it past the second round of the playoffs, it was important to identify a situation where he could get as far as possible and teaming up with James Harden should allow him to do that.

Despite opting for Houston, it wasn't the only destination that the superstar point guard considered. According to reports, he had serious interest in joining the San Antonio Spurs.

However, there was something specific that eventually put him off taking his talents to that part of Texas; the rumous surrounding the future of LaMarcus Aldridge.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reported on Paul's interest level in teaming up with coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs but said: "with Aldridge's status with the Spurs up in the air, it made the situation less attractive."

Spears also said, "It probably would have been awkward for Paul to take the starting role over longtime Spurs point guard, respected foe and friend Tony Parker."

Aldridge has a player option for the 2018-19 season and the franchise has flirted with the idea of trading him this summer. The big man struggled for large parts in the playoffs and put up single digit points in two of the four losses to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

In any case, it would've been difficult for San Antonio to make a deal for Paul work as they don't have the cap space and would've had to move Aldridge or Parker and Danny Green to facilitate his arrival.

Therefore, a move to the Rockets represents the best possible move for the nine-time All-Star in his quest to win his first ring. He should blossom in Mike D'Antoni's system and give Harden a break from ball handling responsibilities. Expect CP3 to lead the league in assists next season.

It'll be another fun year to watch basketball in Houston and they've got the Golden State Warriors in their sights.