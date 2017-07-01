Jurgen Klopp is looking to lay out his intentions to Liverpool's Premier League rivals with the business he does in the summer transfer window.

The German has already smashed the Reds' transfer record with the arrival of Mohamed Salah for £39 million from AS Roma.

And if the reports about the Reds' transfer activity still to come this summer are true, then it is just the start for Klopp.

Article continues below

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the biggest names to have been linked with a move to Anfield, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The latter of those transfers seems the most likely to happen, but it is the Reds' ongoing pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita that is producing the most prominent speculation at the moment.

Article continues below

Reds ready to break transfer record

A report from The Times claims Liverpool could show their ambition by breaking their transfer record for a second time this summer by splashing out £70 million on the Guinea international.

Keita only moved to the Bundesliga last summer from Red Bull Salzburg, but made an immediate impact as he guided the club to the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Although many consider defensive signings to be a priority, Klopp is not willing to give in on the pursuit of a player the German outfit have no intention of selling.

It's understood that £70 million is the only figure the club will consider if they are to let the 22-year-old leave after just a single season.

RB Leipzig signing excites Liverpool fans

However, Liverpool fans now believe they are in with a good chance of signing the Leipzig star after the club announced the arrival of another former Salzburg midfielder in Konrad Laimer.

The 20-year-old Austrian signed a four-year deal with the club on Friday, leading Reds fans to believe that now frees up the availability of Keita.

With Champions League football next campaign, the club, who finished second in the Bundesliga last campaign, could simply be bolstering their squad for the new season.

But that's not bothered Liverpool fans who are confident that they can secure the African's services this summer, despite ESPN reporting the Reds have made no approach to Leipzig.

Although some way off striking a deal yet, Liverpool would welcome such a signing as they prepare for their Champions League return.

It would also send a signal to the likes of Philippe Coutinho, who has gained continued interest from Barcelona, that Liverpool are serious about their intentions next campaign.

For now, though, Reds fans will have to wait and see if Laimer was, in fact, brought in to replace Keita.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms