Today is the first day since 1995 that John Terry hasn’t been on the books of Chelsea Football Club.

The central defender, dubbed ‘Mr. Chelsea’, has finally left Stamford Bridge after 22 years and it feels a little strange.

Terry has been in the process of deciding his next move for a couple of months now, and it seems he’s made a final decision.

The 37-year-old had hinted back in May that he could retire from football after leaving his beloved Chelsea.

"I have still not ruled out Sunday against Sunderland being my last game and retiring from football,” Terry was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo at the time. "The transition of being on the bench has given me a different point of view and that will serve me well if I want to go into management.

"It depends, if the right offer comes along I will sit down and consider it with my family - whether that is here, abroad, or wherever that may be.

"Genuinely I have not made any decisions of yet and I am evaluating all my options at the moment."

Terry has now decided his next club

However, Terry has decided to play on and will continue his career in the Championship, according to ESPN.

Sources close to Terry have told ESPN that the former Blues skipper has agreed to join Aston Villa.

The veteran defender has informed other interested clubs about his decision and his move to Villa Park should be finalised either today or tomorrow.

Terry’s acquisition is a huge coup for Villa boss Steve Bruce, whose side finished 13th in the Championship table last season.

Harry Redknapp had hoped to bring the player to Birmingham City, but Terry has opted for their local rivals instead.

Reaction on social media

As you might have expected, there’s been a big reaction to the news on social media…

It’s unclear how much Terry will be earning at Villa Park, although his new contract expected to be less than the £90,000-a-week deal he pocketed during his final season with Chelsea.

