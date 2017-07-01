GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Romelu Lukaku .

Everton fan trolls Romelu Lukaku with brilliant stunt

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Romelu Lukaku is still an Everton player, but surely not for much longer.

The Belgian's refusal to sign a new contract with the Toffees suggests he could finally be set for a long-awaited reunion with Chelsea.

On paper, it's hard to blame the 24-year-old for wanting to move to the champions.

Article continues below

Everton are undoubtedly going in the right direction, but Chelsea can offer Champions League football and the chance to win regular trophies.

Fair enough. The major problem the fans have, however, is with how he's conducted himself.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Having been discarded by Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, it was first at West Brom, but then chiefly at Everton, that Lukaku built his reputation.

Is he grateful? Not really, it seems, and it's easy to see why the Goodison Park faithful are exasperated.

Lukaku wants out 

In February, he posted this ill-timed tweet about the Champions League:

And only last month, he insisted he wouldn't "want to stay at the same level", adding that staying with Everton was "not really an option", per the Guardian.

The striker has made no secret about his desire to leave, so maybe it's time he was helped on his way.

Everton fans want him gone 

One cheeky fan has decided to take matters into his own hands by listing Lukaku in the classified ads of the local paper, the Liverpool Echo. £85?!

It's crazy to think a man who scored 25 league goals last season is "unwanted at Everton" but it just goes to show how fed up everyone at the club is with his attitude.

Ronald Koeman is clearly unwilling to take any nonsense from him either. The Dutchman has paid little attention to him so far in the transfer window, instead focusing his attention on strengthening his squad.

Whatever happens to their prize asset, Everton should be in a healthy position by the end of the summer.

They've already made Jordan Pickford the most expensive British goalkeeper, his fee rising to £30million with add-ons. He'll be joined on Merseyside by Henry Onyekuru, as well as attacking midfielder Davy Klaassen from Ajax.

Will Lukaku be a success at Chelsea? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Eden Hazard
Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again