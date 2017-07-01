Romelu Lukaku is still an Everton player, but surely not for much longer.

The Belgian's refusal to sign a new contract with the Toffees suggests he could finally be set for a long-awaited reunion with Chelsea.

On paper, it's hard to blame the 24-year-old for wanting to move to the champions.

Everton are undoubtedly going in the right direction, but Chelsea can offer Champions League football and the chance to win regular trophies.

Fair enough. The major problem the fans have, however, is with how he's conducted himself.

Having been discarded by Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, it was first at West Brom, but then chiefly at Everton, that Lukaku built his reputation.

Is he grateful? Not really, it seems, and it's easy to see why the Goodison Park faithful are exasperated.

Lukaku wants out

In February, he posted this ill-timed tweet about the Champions League:

And only last month, he insisted he wouldn't "want to stay at the same level", adding that staying with Everton was "not really an option", per the Guardian.

The striker has made no secret about his desire to leave, so maybe it's time he was helped on his way.

Everton fans want him gone

One cheeky fan has decided to take matters into his own hands by listing Lukaku in the classified ads of the local paper, the Liverpool Echo. £85?!

It's crazy to think a man who scored 25 league goals last season is "unwanted at Everton" but it just goes to show how fed up everyone at the club is with his attitude.

Ronald Koeman is clearly unwilling to take any nonsense from him either. The Dutchman has paid little attention to him so far in the transfer window, instead focusing his attention on strengthening his squad.

Whatever happens to their prize asset, Everton should be in a healthy position by the end of the summer.

They've already made Jordan Pickford the most expensive British goalkeeper, his fee rising to £30million with add-ons. He'll be joined on Merseyside by Henry Onyekuru, as well as attacking midfielder Davy Klaassen from Ajax.

Will Lukaku be a success at Chelsea? Have your say in the comments.

