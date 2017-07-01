The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

WWE fans were left bitterly disappointed earlier this week when Monday Night RAW aired, as rumours suggested that Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin would be in attendance, but as we saw, he was nowhere to be seen.

There was some truth in the speculation, though, as WWE Shop was selling Los Angeles 3:16 shirts, with the show taking place inside of the Staples Center while it has also been revealed that The Texas Rattlesnake was, in fact, backstage ahead of the show.

STONE COLD PLANS

Austin was reportedly in the building and mingled backstage, sticking around for a short time before leaving several hours before RAW kicked off.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Although Austin was there to network for his podcast and catch up with some old friends, Billi Bhatti of The Dirty Sheets has revealed what the original plans were for him – and why WWE didn’t end up using him.

Posting the news on Sportskeeda and on his YouTube channel, Billi has revealed that the nixed plan all comes down to everyone’s favourite villain, LaVar Ball.

Article continues below

LaVar featured in the chaotic MizTV segment on RAW, where he brought along 15-year-old son LaMelo and the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo.

The segment has gained attention worldwide and you could argue that WWE succeeded in their plan, as it has everyone talking about it.

However, it’s probably for the wrong reasons as the family went off-script, LaVar spewed his usual nonsense while LaMelo dropped a couple of n-bombs live on TV.

That’s why Dean Ambrose was sent out to rush along the segment, and WWE didn’t allow them to remain at ringside during the six-man tag team match either, leaving both Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn furious.

MIZTV

However, the source has claimed that Austin was also supposed to be featured in the MizTV segment.

WWE pitched the idea that Austin would conclude the segment by hitting a Stunner on LaVar – something Stone Cold was open to doing as he knew if would get mainstream attention for the company.

Sadly, though, the idea was shot down by LaVar and his representatives over the weekend, so it never went ahead.

He went on to reveal that WWE’s creative team came up with a couple of alternative ideas for Austin, but he didn’t agree with them, as the officials expected.

While Austin is willing to appear on television if the angle makes sense and it benefits everyone, it’s obvious that he isn’t going to appear just for the sake of it.

The Ball family are the talk of the town right now, and you can already imagine what the headlines would have been had Austin hit the Stunner on LaVar.

What do you make of WWE’s original plans for Stone Cole Steve Austin on RAW? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms