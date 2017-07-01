It's a new era for the Los Angeles Lakers and it has filled the fans with a lot of optimism that they'll see a winning culture return to the team in the coming years.

After drafting one of the most talented young players in Lonzo Ball and with the potential arrival of All-Star Paul George in 2018 along with other marquee names, the future looks bright in L.A.

This will be helped by having Magic Johnson in charge as the franchise's president of basketball operations. The Hall of Famer has already made some significant moves since taking the role towards the end of the regular season last year.

His most recent move saw him trade point guard D'Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets and acquire big man Brook Lopez.

In the draft, the Lakers also selected Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant, the latter of which has caused a bit of a stir among Purple and Gold fans.

Seeing the name Bryant on the back of Lakers jerseys again hasn't gone down well and has seen fans call for the organisation to retire the name in honour of Kobe.

Simply put, fans don't like seeing the name Bryant unless it's the Black Mamba and they made their feelings clear on Twitter after the Lakers posted pictures of the rookies holding their jerseys.

It's true, it does like quite strange, but what is the rookie supposed to do? Well, there were a lot of suggestions from Lakers fans.

As well as suggesting the name should be retired, fans have said he should have "T.Bryant" on his back or just opt for his first name.

Coincidentally, a day prior, the Boston Celtics introduced their four rookies and for the same reasons Jabari Bird immediately stood out.

The Celtics fans weren't as harsh as the Lakers faithful but there were still some who wanted to see his name changed or to have him traded because they didn't want anything to tarnish the legacy of Larry Bird.

Good luck to the pair of them, they're going to need a good sense of humour and thick skin to overcome this. They've got some historic jerseys and names to live up to in front of some the biggest fanbases in the NBA.

Only their work on the court can do the talking as they try and make a name for themselves in the same way their namesakes did before them.