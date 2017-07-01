One of the biggest transfer sagas this summer looks set to involve 18-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The AC Milan wonderkid is flirting with the idea of leaving the San Siro after announcing his decision not to sign a renewal at the club.

Donnarumma has spent this summer with Italy Under-21’s competing in the European Championships, where he has been subject to abuse from some Milan fans. He was bombarded with fake money during the match against Denmark in response to the youngster reportedly wanting a big-money move.

The ‘keeper has also deleted his social media accounts after he exchanged comments with his agent, Mino Raiola.

But if he was to leave Milan, which clubs would be able to afford him?

Well, he’s been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while he could also join Serie A rivals Juventus.

If he does join Juve, he would be the perfect candidate to take over from the ageing Gianluigi Buffon - something that will no doubt happen for the Italian national side.

Buffon turns 40 in January and, despite still being one of the best goalkeepers around, hasn’t got long left in the game.

And Buffon has been speaking about Donnarumma’s future - and even gave him some advice in the meantime, despite claiming he wouldn’t.

What Buffon told Donnarumma

"I don't give advice, because I always made my own mistakes and would only be adding further chaos to the situation," Buffon told Sky Sports Italia, per Goal.

"I did have a bit of a 15-minute chat with Gigio, though. I can't tell you what we said.

"I have no idea if he'll remain at Milan, but I merely tell him to do what makes him happy."

Donnarumma's decision

We’re not quite sure what decision will make Donnarumma ‘happy’ but we’ll soon find out, no doubt.

Raiola recently revealed that he and his client have agreed to meet Milan chiefs after the Under 21 Euros.

“Tweets between me and [Gianluigi] are tweets of friendship," he said.

“After the Euros we will meet with Milan. Now the national team is important.”

And Donnarumma gave more hope to Milan fans by tweeting a statement about his future before deleting his account: “I wish to reiterate my absolute love for Milan and its fans. Now all that’s in my mind is the national team, with whom I hope to give a gift to all the supporters," it read.

“My promise is that, as soon as the Euros are finished, I will meet the club along with my family and my agent to discuss my renewal.”

