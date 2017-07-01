Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won two national championships and a Heisman Trophy during his time with the Gators, started his minor-league baseball career as well as he possibly could have, launching a home run in his first at-bat for the low-A Columbia Fireflies.

Since then, however, he's struggled, but that didn't stop the New York Mets from promoting Tebow to their high-A club - the Port St. Lucie Mets.

The promotion seems so out of the blue because Tebow was only hitting .220 with three home runs and 69 strikeouts through 214 at-bats in 64 games.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has never been shy about saying the Mets signed Tebow in part as a marketing stunt designed to sell tickets and merchandise at the minor-league level, but he added a couple of surprising reasons why Tebow earned a promotion despite paltry production (via Newsday.com):

“I was searching a little bit for some rational explanation for promoting him,” he said. “Actually, if you look at some of the more esoteric statistics, he actually does pretty well: He doesn’t really chase [pitches outside the strike zone]. Some of the fundamental things you are looking for in your player, aside from athleticism and so forth. He has command of the strike zone, power - those are things he can do.”

Obviously, it doesn't matter if you don't chase outside pitches or have good exit velocity if you strike out on pitches in the strike zone as often as Tebow has, but it is good to know that Tebow has good plate discipline and packs a punch when he does make contact.

But, at the end of the day, Alderson admitted that baseball is entertainment and it was time to give a new fanbase the Tim Tebow experience:

“Look, we signed him because he is a good guy, partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business. My attitude is ‘why not?’”

In typical Tebow fashion, he blasted a home run in his second game after his promotion to high-A. Through three games, he's gone 5-for-9 at the plate and made an impressive catch at the wall.

Tebow never reached the level of NFL dominance that Michael Jordan did in the NBA before trying his hand at baseball, but now there's no question that Tebow's minor-league baseball career has gone better than MJ's did.

Just how long we'll be seeing Tebow in a baseball uniform remains to be seen, but the teams and fans he plays for will enjoy the ride while it lasts.

