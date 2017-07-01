GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Saul Niguez.

How Atletico Madrid have avoided breaking FIFA laws with nine-year Saul Niguez contract

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Exactly a month ago, Atletico Madrid's transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, relating to players under 18 who featured for the club between 2007 and 2014.

Atletico fans could be forgiven for thinking the move to their new stadium could start with disaster - considering they won't be able to make any signings until January.

However, it has come with some benefits for the Madrid outfit who are set to keep ahold of frontman Antoine Griezmann - who was Manchester United's primary transfer target.

Article continues below

With the Rojiblancos unable to sign a replacement for the France international, the Red Devils have accepted a move for the player has become almost impossible, for now, moving onto alternative targets.

But, again, the ban has dealt them another blow in not being able to re-sign Diego Costa from Chelsea, after Antonio Conte informed the Spain striker he no longer featured in his plans.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Two SmackDown stars look set to leave WWE

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The saga surrounding Atletico this summer has certainly been unsettling, as they face the prospect of Costa moving on elsewhere this summer - despite wanting to return to the Spanish capital.

Ultimately, it's been a difficult summer for the club. However, by FIFA regulations, it appeared the club had broken another of the governing body's rules.

Niguez signs nine-year Atletico contract

Saul Niguez returned from the Under-21 European Championships in Poland after finishing the tournament as the top scorer, with five goals, losing to Germany in the final.

Spain v Italy: Semi Final - 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship

And no sooner had the 22-year-old midfielder returned, he signed an incredible nine-year deal with the club which will keep him at Atletico past his 31st birthday.

The all-action midfielder already had a deal with the club until 2021, but Diego Simeone's key man was attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona, leading the club to take action.

Atletico also wanted to increase his £80 million buy-out clause, while making him one of the club's top earners.

Atletico Madrid find loophole to break FIFA law

But FIFA regulations state, per the Mirror: "The maximum length of a contract shall be five years".

Club Atletico de Madrid v SD Eibar - La Liga

However, Rojiblancos have found a loophole in which FIFA will defer to domestic law which, in Spain, means employment laws are in both Niguez and Atletico's favour.

It's one positive for Atletico Madrid in a transfer window which is undoubtedly going to prove testing for the club, as they watch their La Liga and Champions League rivals strengthen their squads.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Fernando Torres
Football
La Liga
Spain Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended his Man United career with the perfect Instagram post

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again