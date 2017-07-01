Exactly a month ago, Atletico Madrid's transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, relating to players under 18 who featured for the club between 2007 and 2014.

Atletico fans could be forgiven for thinking the move to their new stadium could start with disaster - considering they won't be able to make any signings until January.

However, it has come with some benefits for the Madrid outfit who are set to keep ahold of frontman Antoine Griezmann - who was Manchester United's primary transfer target.

With the Rojiblancos unable to sign a replacement for the France international, the Red Devils have accepted a move for the player has become almost impossible, for now, moving onto alternative targets.

But, again, the ban has dealt them another blow in not being able to re-sign Diego Costa from Chelsea, after Antonio Conte informed the Spain striker he no longer featured in his plans.

The saga surrounding Atletico this summer has certainly been unsettling, as they face the prospect of Costa moving on elsewhere this summer - despite wanting to return to the Spanish capital.

Ultimately, it's been a difficult summer for the club. However, by FIFA regulations, it appeared the club had broken another of the governing body's rules.

Niguez signs nine-year Atletico contract

Saul Niguez returned from the Under-21 European Championships in Poland after finishing the tournament as the top scorer, with five goals, losing to Germany in the final.

And no sooner had the 22-year-old midfielder returned, he signed an incredible nine-year deal with the club which will keep him at Atletico past his 31st birthday.

The all-action midfielder already had a deal with the club until 2021, but Diego Simeone's key man was attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona, leading the club to take action.

Atletico also wanted to increase his £80 million buy-out clause, while making him one of the club's top earners.

Atletico Madrid find loophole to break FIFA law

But FIFA regulations state, per the Mirror: "The maximum length of a contract shall be five years".

However, Rojiblancos have found a loophole in which FIFA will defer to domestic law which, in Spain, means employment laws are in both Niguez and Atletico's favour.

It's one positive for Atletico Madrid in a transfer window which is undoubtedly going to prove testing for the club, as they watch their La Liga and Champions League rivals strengthen their squads.

