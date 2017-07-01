One of the unwritten rules of baseball is that you don't steal signs from your opponent, especially if you're a base runner looking in at the catcher.

However, on Friday night, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood felt the San Diego Padres runners were tipping his pitches to their teammates at the plate.

Naturally, he took issue with that and told the umpire he was going to drill the batter with a fastball if the Padres kept stealing signs. The umpire relayed that message to San Diego manager Andy Green and that's when things got out of hand.

As you can see in the video below, both Green and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts were arguing their team's case to the umps, but eventually things got heated and Roberts ended up shoving Green before both skippers were ejected from the game:

The Dodgers went on to win 10-4, but after their second-inning ejections, neither Green nor Roberts were around to see it.

After the game, Green told MLB.com that he was most upset with Wood's profanity-laced threat toward his hitters, saying it's never OK to threaten a player on the field:

"The No. 1 thing I took issue with was the threat on the mound from their pitcher to our player that he was going to drill him - with some expletives mixed in," Green said. "Colorfully telling a guy you're going to hit a guy on the field - it's unacceptable. And I don't think there's anyone on our club that's going to tolerate that."

Wood eventually settled down and pitched a strong game, throwing six innings and striking out eight while allowing only one run to improve to 9-0 on the season.

For his part in the shoving match, Roberts said that he was most upset with the way Green addressed Wood on the mound, saying he should have stuck to airing his grievances to the umpires:

"There were some things that Andy directed at our player, and at some point I took exception," he said. "So I thought it was excessive, and I got emotional. As an opposing manager, to talk about the situation and agree or disagree with how the umpires handle it - that's his opinion. But when you start pointed comments about a player, then I think I've got a problem with it."

With the win, the Dodgers improved to a National League-best 54-28 record and now lead the NL West by 3.5 games over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres, meanwhile, are in fourth place in the division and now trail the Dodgers by a whopping 20 games.

