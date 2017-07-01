GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Atletico Madrid's move for Diego Costa comes with a big catch

Love him or hate him, the Premier League will be a very different place without Diego Costa.

The controversial striker is on his way out of Chelsea after a difficult few months.

Antonio Conte reportedly fell out with the 28-year-old back in January when his head was turned by interest from the Chinese Super League.

Yet, given that he scored 22 goals in all competitions last season, it would seem a little early in his career for him to head to the Far East.

New restrictions financial restrictions in Chinese football would make that deal a little more complex now anyway, but as he's still at his peak, the Spain international would be better off in a top European league.

Fortunately, that's exactly what lies in store.

AS report that his former club Atletico Madrid are close to re-signing him on the wishes of Diego Simeone, though a fee is yet to be agreed with Chelsea.

The Rojiblancos' transfer ban is still in effect, so any players they do bring in will not be able to play for them until January 2, 2018.

That hasn't deterred Costa, such is his desire to leave west London. English football has never embraced his abrasive behaviour, and that relationship is now at breaking point.

Atleti's surprise decision 

It was thought that Atleti would get around their embargo by loaning him out - either to China, or to Brazil, where he was born - for six months.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

However, the Spanish source suggests the La Liga club will not sanction any such agreement. Instead, he'll be kept in Madrid, where he will train under Simeone's guidance until the New Year when he'll be eligible to play.

Having missed out on Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette, who is close to joining Arsenal, Atletico's need for Costa is even greater. The Telegraph's Jason Burt even claims Simeone actively chose Costa over Lacazette.

It'll be a long wait until he's available, but just imagine him in an attack that already boasts Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres, and Kevin Gameiro.

Should Atletico let Costa go on loan? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Fernando Torres
Football
Diego Costa

