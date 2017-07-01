It didn’t come as much of a shock to the WWE Universe, but Baron Corbin emerged victorious at the SmackDown-exclusive Money in the Bank pay-per-view to claim the contract.

Carmella was the other big winner on the night, but Corbin’s victory came without the shenanigans as The Lone Wolf is now in prime position to become WWE Champion within one year and it had been speculated since the beginning of the year that the company could pull the trigger on making him champion, or at least put him in the title picture.

MONEY IN THE BANK

While all of that remains to be seen, there is now speculation suggesting that Vince McMahon may have already changed his mind on Corbin being Mr. Money in the Bank.

Several outlets had claimed beforehand that Vince simply couldn’t make his mind up on who would leave the victor, including going back and forth on the night of the event itself.

So, it shows just how close it was between a couple of stars on the blue brand before Vince decided to go with Corbin.

Former WWE writer Kevin Eck recently spoke about the decision to make Corbin the winner of Money in the Bank, and has speculated that Vince may have changed his mind already and his current feud with Shinsuke Nakamura would be the way to get the briefcase off him, as Nakamura was the other star rumoured to be winning the ladder match.

Eck was responsible for the storyline between AJ Lee and Daniel Bryan, and he was also behind the amazing retirement swerve by Mark Henry, so he clearly knows what he’s talking about and although it’s too soon to predict it, we have seen the briefcase change hands before.

THE LONE WOLF VS. THE KING OF STRONG STYLE

The Spotlight posted: “Eck said that Vince ‘constantly changed his mind’ about wrestler call ups, match decisions, heel turns and title changes, even as close as three minutes before wrestlers to have their match.

“Eck also noted that McMahon might have already changed his mind about Baron Corbin winning Money in the Bank and his upcoming feud with Nakamura could be over the briefcase.”

While it would be a rushed decision that could backfire, it’s proven to have worked in the past when Edge took the briefcase from Mr. Kennedy; albeit for very different reasons.

It’s clear that villains make better winners of this match, and Corbin has been impressing the brass lately, so it would be a surprise if the briefcase is taken off him and given to The King of Strong Style.

He has had a stuttering start to life on the main roster, and perhaps having the briefcase could benefit him more than it could Corbin in the long run.

Will WWE have Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Baron Corbin for the Money in the Bank briefcase?

