The famous stadium gamers on Reddit want EA Sports to ban from FIFA 18

It’s July 1 today which means we’re now just two months away from the release of FIFA 18.

The latest version of EA Sports’ hugely successful video game franchise is expected to hit the shelves on September 29 and many of you reading this article have probably already pre-ordered your copies.

However, there are a group of gamers who have voiced concerns over one stadium in particular and fear it could ruin their enjoyment of FIFA 18.

Article continues below

Now, you might remember earlier this year that gamers on Reddit were complaining about the San Siro, the iconic home stadium of both AC Milan and Inter.

People moaned that FIFA 17 matches played at the San Siro were making them feel sick.

Article continues below

They were left with motion sickness because the camera angle at the San Siro often zooms in and out at random. The only way around this issue is to avoid playing on the Co-Op camera view.

There have also been complaints about the shadows on the pitch.

Gamers fear the San Siro could spoil FIFA 18

The same gamers now fear a similar problem blighting FIFA 18 - and they’ve taken to Reddit to express their concerns.

Check out these posts…

EA need to fix the San Siro - not ban it

Rather than banning the San Siro - one of the great arenas of European football - the hope is that EA fix the issues instead.

As we wrote last month, AC Milan are in line to have their best team in years and many FIFA fans will subsequently find themselves playing matches at the Rossoneri’s famous home stadium when the new game is released.

Milan have made five signings this summer - Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva and Fabio Borini - and also hope to persuade their brilliant young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to sign a contract extension.

(H/T Dream Team)

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms