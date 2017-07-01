GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal close to signing Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal fans are all too familiar with disappointing transfer windows and this summer could be the most disappointing yet.

Some Gooners will feel they’ve already been dealt with some bad news after Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract at the Emirates Stadium.

And then there is the major doubt over the future of Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

If their star man does leave, it will mean the Gunners will be in desperate need to strengthen. However, that could prove harder than ever without the lure of Champions League next season after they could only finish fifth in the league.

And, if Sanchez was to leave the club, Arsenal will need to spend big to replace him and then improve their squad as they look to get back into the top four.

Earlier this week, Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis promised ‘top-quality’ signings this summer.

"We're looking for top-quality players," Gazidis said at a fan event on Thursday.

"We've got three times as many scouts as we had four years ago. I believe that to be a world-class football club you've got to be world class off the pitch."

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-ARSENAL

Wenger may have already signed left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer but the former Schalke player probably isn’t the ‘top-quality’ signing Arsenal fans are hoping for.

Instead, the first stellar signing through the door could be Alexandre Lacazette.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are closing in on a deal for the Lyon striker with the transfer fee expected to be a club record - more than the £42.4m they paid to Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Is Lacazette worth that much, though?

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LYON-NICE

That’s the question many Arsenal fans may be asking - especially those that don’t watch French football often.

But Lacazette is the goalscorer that Arsenal are crying out for. His goalscoring tally in the following four seasons are 22, 31, 23 and 37 last season. It means he’s scored a very impressive 91 goals in 133 Ligue 1 appearances in the last four campaigns.

If stats don’t do it for you and you’d prefer a visual demonstration of Lacazette’s skills, check out the YouTube compilation below:

Watch: Lacazette in action

Alternatively, watch all of his 37 goals that he scored last season for Lyon:

While we’re fully aware that any player can look good in a compilation video, it’s hard to deny that Lacazette looks like a player Arsenal disparately need.

Previously, Lacazette was close to a move to Atletico Madrid but, after their transfer ban was upheld, the deal fell through.

FBL-EUR-C3-LYON-AJAX

It means Arsenal are expected to match the offer Atleti were set to pay.

"Everyone knows Atletico were going to pay 53 million euros plus a 12 million bonus. That’s 65 million," Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said.

"The Arsenal executives are well informed, they will have to be in that range."

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Lyon
Football
Premier League
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Jack Wilshere
Theo Walcott

