Renato Sanches made history last summer when he became the youngest player to win the European Championships.

The Portuguese rise was meteoric; he had Manchester United and Bayern Munich battling for his signature, and it was a huge coup for the Bavarians when he opted to join them.

Having won the prestigious 'Golden Boy' award, all the indications were that he'd have a massive impact in the Bundesliga.

Anyone who's been following his progress since will know that hasn't been the case.

Carlo Ancelotti afforded the 19-year-old just six league starts in the 2016-2017 campaign.

Yes, the competition in the centre of Bayern's midfield is pretty fierce, but even so, that can't be a good sign.

Sadly, for every Dele Alli or Gabriel Jesus, there are always some young players that don't live up to the hype. That's not saying Sanches definitely won't turn things around, but he's got a lot of work to do to fulfil his potential.

Sanches courts controversy

It's fair to say he's no longer Europe's 'Golden Boy', and he hasn't helped himself with his recent social media activity.

The teenager posted a video, which has since been deleted, which showed him counting a wad of money. In other words, everything everyone hates about modern footballers.

In his defence, he's a young player who's still learning and is only behaving how most of us would probably have done if we were earning €60,000 a week before turning 20.

The apology

Nonetheless, it was a stupid thing to do and he's rightly apologised in his latest Instagram post.

The Mirror have translated his message and it reads:

"There are jokes of good taste and others of bad taste. Because of the video released today, I must apologise not only for the bad taste, but also for the unpardonable and ill-considered behaviour.

"It is not even an excuse that the whole thing happened in a small circle of friends and during the holidays.

"Through my background, I have learned to appreciate the work we have earned and I can only confirm that my action was totally wrong.

"I guarantee that I am not like that, I will always fight on to be an example of professionalism, humility, character and dignity.

"It will serve me as a lesson for the future!"

Will Renato Sanches have a good season for Bayern? Have your say in the comments.

