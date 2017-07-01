While a lot of things continue to change in WWE, something that fans have been forced to get used to – and are enjoying – is that Asuka is still the NXT Women’s Champion.

One criticism the WWE gets from its fans is that championships change hands too often, and reigns are meaningless when stars are playing hot potato with the title – as we recently saw with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks on the main roster with the RAW Women’s Championship.

RECORD BREAKING REIGN

Fans often prefer to see one champion dominating, to establish his or her reign at the top as it helps make the championship seem more prestigious and Asuka is somebody who has done just that.

The NXT Women’s Championship was created back in 2013 which saw Paige become the inaugural champion. Now, the championship feels important because other than Asuka, only four other women have held the crown in Paige, Charlotte, The Boss and Bayley.

She’s showing no signs of slowing down, as her incredible reign has now surpassed 450 days and she’s broken some pretty impressive records along the way.

Surpassing Goldberg’s undefeated streak obviously drew plenty of attention as the former Universal Champion congratulated the Empress of Tomorrow on her incredible achievement and along the way, it means she’s surpassed CM Punk 434-day reign as WWE Champion.

WWE has done a great job of erasing him from their history, such as removing his name from articles and video packages.

They did a similar thing with AJ Lee after she departed, as Nikki Bella was given the honour of becoming the longest-reigning Diva’s Champion in history.

REACTION

While we won’t have a WWE Champion for over 434 days for a while, the company will probably continue referring to her as the longest-reigning champion of the modern era, regardless of gender.

Asuka has now touched on her huge achievements, playing up to her heel persona by bringing up Goldberg, the New Day as well as CM Punk.

A fan translated her tweet from Japanese, which reads: “I didn’t realise I’m breaking the longest reigning. The New Day has (483 days) in addition to Goldberg’s streak and CM Punk’s reigning record (434 days), I guess I might be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the future lol.”

Asuka has every right to gloat as a heel, as she recently came through another threat in the form of Nikki Cross during their incredible Last Woman Standing match, and the hunt continues to find a star that will dethrone her.

Although, it’s quite strange to see another Punk reference by someone in WWE.

We had Paul Heyman mention Punk during his Pipe Bomb anniversary, Jeff Hardy mentioned him in an interview on RAW and now Asuka name dropped him too – this is something that could make fans go crazy.

