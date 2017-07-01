For over half a century the Silverstone race circuit has hosted the British F1 Grand Prix.

The track has seen it's fair share of thrills and spills and thousands flock every year to the track to witness it. The future of the circuit, however, has recently been called in to question as doubts rise over its future after 2019.

Three-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has had his own fair share memorable experiences on the iconic circuit.

Article continues below

He has won at Silverstone three times in a row and could add a fourth victory this season. Unsurprisingly, he has weighed into the discussion and has been outspoken in his support for his home Grand Prix.

"There has got to be something in Britain. It's the most important race of the year," he told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

"In terms of what the points represent, it's the same as every race, but just being in the beautiful countryside, and the support you get from the British fans, it's an amazing event that people love to come to."

"It's that important part of the British racing heritage and it's the place where we really get to showcase it. The UK is the home of motorsport and we've got such great and incredible heritage."

High praise, indeed.

Uncertainly surrounding Silverstone

The reasons behind the uncertainty revolve primarily around the ever rising costs of hosting the event. The Circuit's owners, the BDRC are currently in discussions to trigger a clause in its 17-year contract due to the spiralling hosting costs.

The race this year will cost an eye-watering £17 million and BDRC chairman John Gaunt is set to make a final decision on the matter in mid-July.

Unfortunately for Silverstone, it is one of a handful of circuits around the world that does not have state support. Added to this, despite the circuit being well attended, rising costs have resulted in it not being able to turn a significant enough profit.

However, it does not spell the end of a British Grand Prix altogether. New F1 head, Chase Corey told Liberty Media" "Silverstone's a great race. We do want to grow globally but the foundation of the sport in Western Europe.

"We certainly plan to have a British race but with every one of these races we have an opportunity to make them bigger, broader and more successfu.l"

Corey's words will come as some comfort for British Grand Prix fans. Thankfully, other British circuits like Brands Hatch and Donnington are options after 2019 if, indeed, Silverstone ceases to host the Grand Prix.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms