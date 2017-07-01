GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Remembering Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest ever assist for Wayne Rooney in 2008

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for scoring goals - and lots of them - but the Portuguese superstar has demonstrated throughout his career that he can provide them, too.

Ronaldo is often accused of being too selfish; however, he provides a decent number of assists every season.

Okay, so he’s no Mesut Ozil, but it’s not as if Ronaldo never assists for his teammates.

In fact, the 32-year-old has produced some wonderful assists during his illustrious career.

A brilliant six-minute video was uploaded to YouTube back in March that shows the top 20 assists of Ronaldo’s career - and number one is absolutely genius.

Video: Ronaldo's best ever assist

Playing for Manchester United at the time, Ronaldo’s assist for Wayne Rooney against Aston Villa in 2008 remains his best to date.

United were already 2-0 up early in the second half when the ball was fired into Ronaldo’s path.

Without even looking, the Portuguese winger produced the most intricate little flick right behind the Villa defence and into the path of Rooney.

p1bjva7d981ber1rti1ggf1pai1bqna.jpg

The England international then did the rest, rounding Scott Carson before sticking the ball in the net.

p1bjva8rn7l9dovg1rv37rq1eb9c.jpg

Watch it here...

Surprisingly, it’s a goal that you don’t see replayed too often on TV these days.

Whisper it quietly but this goal is actually pretty underrated - even though it involves two of football’s superstars.

Watch Ronaldo's top 20 assists here...

Ronaldo and Rooney were a great partnership

Ronaldo and Rooney struck up a fantastic partnership during their time playing together at Old Trafford.

Here’s another video showing some of their best moments…

Topics:
Football
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga

