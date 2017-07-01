Although he receives nuclear heat on a weekly basis, Roman Reigns is still technically a face until he does something so despicable that fans organically turn on him – not just because WWE is shoving him down their throats.

WWE won’t be budging on their stance, though, as it’s been revealed on numerous occasions that the negative reaction is still going to make them push The Big Dog, as it’s still a reaction.

NEGATIVE REACTION

When there’s no reaction, then it’s a time to worry and that’s maybe when WWE will pull the trigger, unless storylines make sense for him to become a villain.

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently took some questions from fans on his podcast, the Steve Austin Show Unleashed, where a fan asked him about how WWE is using Reigns.

The Texas Rattlesnake pointed the finger at WWE for their booking decisions, as it really isn’t Reigns’ fault, while he also claimed the company shouldn't turn him heel right now, despite calls for him to officially become a villain.

According to Still Real To Us, Austin said: “I think he’s got a great physique, good looking guy, pretty damn good worker. Storylines have been kinda all and off hot/cold — Roman Reigns in and of itself, I think he has star written all over him.

“He’s still gotta find his way, he’s still gotta climb his way up the ladder. He’s built to take the road, he’s always in shape. He doesn’t get gassed out in his matches. There’s a lot to like about the guy.

ORGANIC TURN

“So when he came out as the Shield — those three guys. Him, Seth, and Dean Ambrose they first came out as the Shield, they were really hot as heels. And all of a sudden they split ’em up and Roman — I don’t know it kinda just came out of that and all of those guys had to find their way and Vince picked him to be the babyface because of the response he was getting when he hit the ring.

“He really draws your attention, if they can get his storylines straightened out I think the kid’s gonna be fine. I think they need to just keep running him like they’re running him — he’s doing good in the ring. I loved his matches with AJ.

“I think you keep him on the road that he’s on and you don’t turn him heel just for the sake of turning him heel to make the fans happy because you’re not pushing him anymore. Because if you turn him heel, you’re going to push him even harder so then if you were tired of him to begin with because he was over-pushed, to begin with in your opinion, maybe you’re not gonna like him as a heel either.

“So if he keeps going down the road in the fashion that he is that turns in an organic fashion — heel when the time is right, or just stays down the road the kid’s gonna be just fine. He still has things to learn in the ring. He still has to work to getting to the top, top level. But he’s a top guy in my opinion.”

Austin has spoken – Reigns needs an organic heel turn, not one where it’s forced upon because of fan backlash.

What do you make of Stone Cold Steve Austin's verdict on a Roman Reigns heel turn? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

