CM Punk's time with the WWE may be over for now, but that doesn't mean "The Cult Of Personality" could dabble in professional wrestling elsewhere.

Punk got his start in the company back in 2005 when he was brought in to the WWE's developmental territory of Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). After a year there, Punk was brought up to the main roster on ECW where he quickly won the promotion's world championship.

He remained on ECW for two years before capturing the Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 24, which granted him the power to appear on all three shows to tease a possible cash-in.

In June later that year, on an episode of Monday Night RAW, after Batista beat down then-World Heavyweight Champion Edge, Punk cashed in his briefcase and won the world title. Years later Punk was able to get the crowd behind him by utilizing his extraordinary ability on the microphone and phenomenal work ethic inside the ring.

He won his first WWE Championship in 2011 in the midst of his feud with John Cena. Cena and Punk put on a terrific match together at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view (PPV) in Punk's hometown of Chicago, with the storyline being that he was leaving with the WWE title after his contract expired - taking the title with him as he left WWE.

Towards the end of his run with the company, Punk began to grow frustrated with the fact that the WWE was bringing in part-time wrestlers, such as The Rock, who were automatically propelled into the main event slot around WrestleMania time.

For this reason, amongst others, Punk decided to walk out on the WWE in January of 2014, and he hasn't appeared on WWE TV since. Not too long after that, it was announced Punk would be transitioning into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) after signing a multi-fight deal with the UFC.

He finally made his Octagon debut in September of 2016 when he suffered a first round submission loss to Mickey Gall. Despite the loss, Punk has stated he wishes to continue his fighting career.

To this day the WWE Universe continues to ring out "CM Punk" chants at various events, and fans still hold out hope that "The Cult Of Personality" will one day return to the company. If he doesn't decide to return to professional wrestling for the WWE, however, there are plenty of other options available for the former WWE Champion.

One such promotion could be New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), where the majority of the famous independent wrestling stable The Bullet Club resides. Recently, Bullet Club members The Young Bucks took to Twitter to extend an offer to Punk to join the stable:

