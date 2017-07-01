With the acquisition of All-Star Jimmy Butler, the Minnesota Timberwolves have immediately propelled themselves from a lottery team to playoff contenders.

That's a testament to the star quality that Butler will bring as he'll play at an elite level on both ends of the floor.

Having worked under head coach Tom Thibodeau before in Chicago, the 27-year-old will have no problems adjusting to the coach's system and fitting in seamlessly.

The Timberwolves have also reportedly agreed a three-year deal with free agent point guard Jeff Teague after trading Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz.

This move which will give them better shooting at the one spot while still having a good ball-handler and creator.

With a core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, Butler and Teague, are we seeing the makings of the NBA's next superteam?

Star Power and experience

In Butler, the T-Wolves have a legitimate star and in Towns they have a future MVP candidate and a player who will dominate the league for years to come.

In his first two years in the league, Towns has shown his undeniable talent and ability to score in a variety of ways. He is the perfect big man in today's era.

He averaged 18.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in his rookie season and increased that to 25.1 ppg and 12.5 rpg in his sophomore campaign.

Those are outstanding numbers for a player who is still only 21 and is far from reaching his prime. On top of that, they have Wiggins at the small forward position who, like Butler, is also a two-way player.

The Canadian has also increased his scoring on a yearly basis in his three years in the league, averaging a career-best 23.6 ppg last season and is only just 22.

At 29, Teague will be the oldest player in the starting lineup for the Wolves and with Butler and Gorgui Dieng both at 27, the franchise will have a well-balanced starting five mixed with youth, experience, and star quality.

Flaws

Minnesota played some good basketball last season but didn't fulfill their pre-season tag as the team to watch.

They had an inability to hold onto leads and blew many games from winning positions in the final five minutes. Butler should help eradicate that problem as he has shown himself to be a reliable player in the clutch on numerous occasions.

The three-time All-Star will not hesitate to take ball-handling responsibilities and take big shots in the final moments and on the defensive end, he will be willing to guard anybody.

That was a major flaw for the team last year and the former Bulls guard will be a huge boost in that regard.

He, Towns and Wiggins can become the next big three in the league and go some way to creating the league's next superteam.

Butler, of course, has two years remaining on his deal, but if they are able to win together in Minnesota and bring playoff basketball back to Minneapolis, there's no telling how far they can take this franchise which could convince him to sign an extension.

There are good times ahead for the Timberwolves and the west should stand up and take notice.