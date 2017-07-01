GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

James Rodriguez .

James Rodriguez in talks with top European club

James Rodriguez has a big decision to make this summer.

Following the Colombian's starring role at the 2014 World Cup, it's ultimately been an unhappy three years at Real Madrid.

Perhaps the 25-year-old was always going to be a small fish in a big pond, but on several occasions last season, he reacted furiously to being taken off by Zinedine Zidane.

For example, against Leganes, Zizou substituted him to help Real protect their lead - and James responded by punching the dugout wall.

"I don't have any problem with James," Zidane said after that game, per AS.

"I have nothing against him, quite the opposite."

That may or may not be true, but it's still clear that if the attacker is to fulfil his potential, he'll be off before the start of the new season.

It can't all be Zidane's fault. After all, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti had a similar opinion.

Talks have begun 

Even so, he remains in huge demand.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move for the playmaker, and they aren't the only ones.

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Goal report that James is already in talks with Paris Saint-Germain, who will hope to improve on their second-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Of course, if rumours are to be believed, PSG are interested in anyone and everyone. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kylian Mbappe, Alexis Sanchez - they're just a few of the names that have been mentioned.

However, regarding James, there's genuine cause for optimism.

PSG have a big advantage 

PSG's new sporting director Antero Henrique has close ties to the player's agent, Jorge Mendes.

It's worth mentioning this is the same Jorge Mendes who represents Jose Mourinho, but the same source claims United are no longer as interested.

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs Contract Renewal For Real Madrid

Unai Emery's men were beaten to the title by Monaco last term and they are determined to put that right. While the principality club are being picked apart bit by bit, PSG are strengthening with some astute signings.

Mendes is trying to persuade several of his clients to move to the French capital, including Pepe and Fabinho.

James only managed 18 starts in all competitions in the 2016-2017 campaign, but he still finished with a respectable return of 11 goals and eight assists.

Should United still be interested in James Rodriguez? Have your say in the comments. 

Ligue 1
Football
James Rodriguez
La Liga

