Neither Floyd Mayweather nor the UFC’s Conor McGregor will ever admit that they are the B-side in the upcoming super fight.

On paper, that honour clearly goes to Mayweather who has amassed a 49-0 record and has remained at the top of his game throughout his illustrious boxing career, while the Irishman is a novice in the boxing game and will step into the ring for the very first time.

SUPER FIGHT

Tasks don’t get much tougher than trying to figure out a way to defeat Money, as 49 men have tried and failed to do so.

You can also expect there to be plenty of arguments and demands heading into the August event, and the Notorious has already been forced to bow to the pure boxing ruleset where he will be unable to utilise his vast arsenal of mixed martial arts moves – as that could result in a lawsuit.

However, one demand McGregor’s team could be making is who officiates the fight.

It’s thought that America’s Kenny Bayless could be the referee, and it’s something Mayweather will be pleased about as he’s officiated his fights in the past, including the long-awaited bout against Manny Pacquiao.

However, SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh doesn’t seem to be too fond of that idea, and claims they will be protesting that if it’s the case.

FAIR REFEREE AND JUDGES?

During an AMA session on Boards.ie, Kavanagh posted: “Yes, I’ll be objecting to that.”

McGregor’s head coach then told ESPN: “If I’m speaking plainly, and I don’t know how much trouble this will get me in, I think we’re going to have a hard time finding a fair referee and a fair set of judges.

“It will be very difficult for a 50 to 60 years old boxing referee to not go into this bout a little bit biased.

“Actually, I’ll throw this out there, I think [UK-based MMA referee] Marc Goddard should be the referee.

“We’re already agreeing to boxing rules, boxing fight, boxing ring – everything is done boxing. So, how about an MMA referee that will understand the inside fighting that will go into this fight?”

You can’t blame them for being concerned, especially after UFC president Dana White shared a video of Bayless claiming that he doesn’t even want to see the fight happen, before criticising him on Twitter.

White posted: “Seriously? This is Kenny Bayless who works for the NSAC a potential ref for the fight. Sounds like he works for the crybaby Oscar De La Arum.”

McGregor might not be in a great position to make demands, considering he’d be earning so much money in a fight many believe he shouldn’t even be in. Now we have to wait and see whether Bayless is given the nod to be the third man inside of the ring.

