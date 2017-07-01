WWE's possible plans for Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

The WWE often likes to attempt to plan out their matches for WrestleMania one year in advance, but more often than not, those plans always fall through.

At this past WrestleMania from Orlando, Florida, "The Beast" Brock Lesnar defeated former WCW Champion Goldberg to capture the WWE Universal Championship. Also, in the night's main event Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker to seemingly retire "The Deadman" from in-ring competition.

With Reigns and Lesnar being the only two men to have ever defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania, the pair are now primed to meet against each other to determine just whose yard the WWE ring really is.

After the events that transpired at WrestleMania, the WWE's original plans had Lesnar and Reigns meeting at next year's "Show Of Shows" where Reigns would defeat Lesnar to solidify himself as the WWE's next big star. Original plans had Lesnar defending his title against the likes of Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor before colliding with Reigns and Mania.

Given the recent pop from Lesnar's current feud with former Impact Wrestling star Samoa Joe, however, the WWE could want to make the Universal Title a weekly attraction on Monday Night RAW, meaning "The Beast" could drop the title soon.

Recent reports suggest that Lesnar vs. Reigns could be moved up to SummerSlam next month, meaning that Reigns could take home the Universal Title while Lesnar will most likely move on to a program with Braun Strowman at Mania (via Rajah).

Currently, Lesnar is in a feud with Samoa Joe, who defeated Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Bray Wyatt in a Fatal Five-Way match in the main event of the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV). He is set to main event Great Balls Of Fire later this month against Lesnar with the Universal Strap on the line.

They have been hyping their feud rather well with their number of confrontations on Monday Night RAW for the past few weeks. Reigns, on the other hand, is set to rekindle his rivalry with Braun Strowman, as they are set to partake in an Ambulance match at Great Balls Of Fire.

It is expected that the winner of those two matches will face off for the Universal Title at SummerSlam, and the early favorites have Lesnar and Reigns walking away victorious.

