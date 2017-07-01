Steph Curry today has become the highest paid player the league has ever seen, as he received a supermax deal from the Golden State Warriors.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, after helping his team win their second NBA Championship in the past three seasons, the Warriors and Curry reached terms on a five-year, $201 million designated veteran “supermax” contract, with no player option and he will not get a “no trade” clause either.

The Golden State star will officially sign the deal on July 6, and when he does, he will become the highest-paid player in NBA history.

The two-time MVP is currently earning $30 million more than any other player in the league, although that is likely to change soon once his teammate, Kevin Durant, signs his new deal with the NBA Champions.

This deal is worth every penny because of not only what Curry brings to the court, but how his game compliments his teammates. The 29-year-old makes Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson better players whenever he is on the hardwood.

Curry's presence draws the opposition defense towards him, allowing Durant, Green, and Thompson to have more space on the court when they are attacking. In cases when he isn't being double marked, he uses this to his advantage as arguably the best shooter the game has ever seen. Last season, he averaged 25.3 points per game, shooting 41 percent from three.

The two-time MVP received congratulations from one of the best players in the league today, and NBA Finals opponent, Cleveland Cavaliers icon LeBron James.

He was also given a well done for achieving his new deal by Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas. Although he was a little bit more indirect with his praise, you can tell he is talking about Curry amongst other players who have recently received new deals.

The Warriors now switch their focus to signing Shaun Livingston and possibly Andre Iguodala to new deals with the team along with signing other potential free agents before finally addressing the contract situation of Durant. The Finals MVP has already said he is willing to wait for his deal so that the team can try and keep some of their free agents.