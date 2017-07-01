Kylian Mbappe was always going to dominate transfer-related headlines this summer following such a meteoric rise at Monaco last season.

Not only did the 18-year-old fire his side to Ligue 1 glory for the first time since 2000, but he guided them to the Champions League semi-finals with six goals in nine games.

It's no surprise, then, that some of Europe's elite are interested in signing him for a world-record fee.

Various sources have reported that any move for Mbappe would cost in excess of £100 million, with Real Madrid and Arsenal both known admirers.

Monaco will have a say in whether he stays or goes, of course, but owner Dmitiri Rybolovlev recently told France Football that it's ultimately the teenager's decision where he plays next season.

"We don't force things," Rybolovlev said, per ESPN." "Is he worth that sum (€100m)? I don't know. It's the market that will give the answer to that question.

"After that, it's the player who'll decide. In any case, we want Kylian to stay."

Mbappe has previously insisted he wants to stay at Monaco but whether that's the genuine truth is anyone's guess.

His inclusion in Monaco's 2017/18 kit launch suggested he would be staying, as did the change he recently made to his Twitter cover photo.

But now the France international has seemingly dropped a hint he could be on his way out of the club, after making a few more peculiar changes to his Twitter bio.

The below screenshot shows what Mbappe's bio looked before the edit.

BEFORE...

And here's how it looks now, after removing @AS_Monaco, @equipedefrance and @nikefootball.

AFTER...

Very strange indeed. We're not about to jump to conclusions and say Mbappe is joining Real or Arsenal, but the question remains of why he's removed Monaco.

It could mean nothing whatsoever - he also removed France and Nike, after all - but Mbappe's change has caused quite the stir on Twitter.

TWITTER REACTS

Some Arsenal fans are clearly excited by Mbappe's transfer activity, but they shouldn't get ahead of themselves just yet.

According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein (see below), the Gunners are close to signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in a club-record deal.

A fee hasn't yet been agreed but, unlike yesterday, Arsenal's offer is somewhere closer to Lyon's valuation. If they sign Lacazette, it's unlikely they'll sign Mbappe as well.

