Rugby Union

Owen Farrell starred for the Lions .

No-one noticed Owen Farrell's sneaky play in the build-up to Lions try

The British and Irish Lions' remarkable win over New Zealand will go down as one of their great performances.

Prior to the game, the All Blacks had not lost a home Test since 2009 and this looked the perfect chance to wrap up the series.

Instead, the Lions have earned a decider that they will go into full of confidence.

Warren Gatland's men spent much of the game on the ropes, conceding 13 penalties.

In fact, had it not been for Beauden Barrett's erratic goalkicking, they might well have been out of the game long before a dramatic final few minutes.

Sonny Bill Williams must bear a lot of the responsibility for the hosts' defeat. His red card for a terrible shoulder charge on Anthony Watson changed things and gave the Lions hope.

Conor Murray capitalised with a try in the 69th minute, Owen Farrell's conversion levelling the scores.

Of course, Farrell would go on to receive many of the plaudits for keeping his cool for the final penalty that made it 24-21.

However, few people will have noticed that the Saracens man also played a big part in the build-up to Murray's try.

Very crafty from Farrell 

Murray's feint clearly perplexed New Zealand, but Farrell had already done something sneaky to take TJ Perenara out of the game, as pointed out by Joe.

Check out the try below - and pause at 0:19 to see the ankle grab that forced Perenara to step to his left, leaving space for the Lions to make their move.

The referee doesn't appear to have been looking in that direction when the alleged impediment occurred.

Jonathan Sexton also weighed in by blocking Ardie Savea off. Shrewd play from the Lions, though it's bound to rile New Zealand fans.

What did you make of the Lions' move? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
England Rugby
Jonny Sexton
Jonny Wilkinson
Wales Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Rugby Union
British & Irish Lions
Owen Farrell

