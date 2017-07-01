Khabib Nurmagomedov found himself in the headlines earlier this year for all the wrong reasons.

Following his dominant display at UFC 205 against Michael Johnson, it was thought that The Eagle would be guaranteed at the UFC lightweight championship, which was won by Conor McGregor on the same night inside of Madison Square Garden when he obliterated Eddie Alvarez.

UFC RETURN

The dangerous Dagestani made his intentions clear to UFC president Dana White when he pummelled his way to victory – while speaking to Dana at the same time about his demands for a crack at the gold.

However, the Notorious taking time off meant Nurmagomedov had to battle lightweight rival Tony Ferguson for the interim crown in March, only to pull out one day before they were set to throw down and it marked the third time this fight has fallen through.

With many believing El Cucuy now deserves a title shot instead, Dana revealed this week that the Irishman has already stated he wants Nurmagomedov in Russia when he returns, meaning the American will be forced to wait.

However, Nurmagomedov’s recent Instagram post has pretty much outlined his plan for when he returns to the Octagon, claiming he’ll target Ferguson first and then turn his attention to McGregor.

PLANS

As you can see below, he posted: “We’ll be back soon, InshaAllah. Fun is just beginning, although a long trip is behind. Autumn Tony, Winter Conor. #thinkingoutloud!”

It seems as if Nurmagomedov and McGregor are destined to get it on, as they both have plans to mix it up soon. However, Ferguson is keeping his name out there too as he recently shared a conversation he had with Nurmagomedov on Instagram.

It shows Ferguson sending him a poster, claiming that the two are going to fight at UFC 216 before hitting out at ‘Team Tiramisu’ – a new insult he’s throwing his way to criticise his weight cut.

Nurmagomedov hit back too with insults of his own, and it looks as if The Eagle wants to end Ferguson’s nine-fight winning streak before advancing to McGregor where he can claim he is the rightful contender, despite being one place above Ferguson in the official lightweight rankings.

It’s dangerous, though, as anything can happen inside of that Octagon and there are no guarantees that Khabib will remain unbeaten.

If he loses in autumn, he can wave his winter plan goodbye.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s plans to fight Ferguson and McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

