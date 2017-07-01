Edge on if he'll ever wrestle again

One of the saddest days in professional wrestling history came in April of 2011, when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Edge announced on Monday Night RAW that he would be forced to retire.

Edge broke out in the WWE in 1998 alongside his life-long best friend, Christian, as the pair were members of both The Brood and The Ministry Of Darkness. Later on they were able to break out on their own and become a very successful tag team, however, they went their respective ways to pursue singles runs in 2001.

"The Rated R Superstar" had a variety of memorable feuds with Superstars such as John Cena, The Undertaker, participated in multiple Money In The Bank matches, and also won the WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship seven times.

Edge had one of the greatest singles careers in WWE history, and that was solidified when he was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2012. He now hosts a podcast alongside Christian, E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, in addition to making numerous appearances to meet fans across the world.

Fans were left with a sour taste in their mouth around the time of Edge's retirement, as he had just concluded his feud with Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27 where he defeated Del Rio to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship. The match would be Edge's last in-ring appearance as a WWE competitor.

It was the following week on RAW that Edge announced his retirement and was forced to vacate the title. During a recent episode of E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, Edge addressed the question that he has been getting form fans for years - will he ever have one last match?

Edge went on to explain that the WWE has medically disqualified him from ever competing in the ring again, as he could suffer permanent paralyzation from the neck down or even death if he takes a hard enough bump (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I just want to make this as clear as possible. I appreciate that people always ask me, 'oh, so you're going to come back for one more match, right?' It's a huge complement that you want me to come back for one more match; however, it can never, ever happen.

"The WWE has medically disqualified me from ever wrestling again, so for those listening, that's the way it is, but I appreciate you wanting more."

