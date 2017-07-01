GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

McGeechan coached the successful Lions tours of 1989 and 1997..

Sir Ian McGeechan given all clear after collapse

Rugby Union
24/7

Sir Ian McGeechan, four-time coach of the British and Irish Lions, has been cleared from hospital after a collapse.

The 70-year-old fell ill a few hours before kick-off between the second test between the Lions and New Zealand, where McGeechan has been doing punditry work for Sky Sports.

McGeechan, who was capped 32 times by Scotland during his playing career, was able to walk to the ambulance before being taken to Wellington Hospital.

The head of Sky Sports Rugby, Gus Williamson, said the following: "He's a bit under the weather but we all wish him a speedy recovery.

"When he arrived and gave his name and date of birth they found he had a New Zealand medical number from a visit to a Christchurch hospital in 1977 Tour!"

Geech's daughter provides update on Twitter

Heather McGeechan, Sir Ian's daughter, took to Twitter to give an update on her father:

While broadcast colleague Alex Payne provided an update of his own.

"He is on the mend," Payne is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "We're delighted to say he's making slow and steady progress. We hope to have him with us next week."

McGeechan's career

Sir Ian McGeechan spent his 15-year playing career at Headingley as a fly-half and centre, being capped 32 times by Scotland, with a further eight caps coming for the British and Irish Lions on their 1974 and 1977 tours.

Upon retiring as a player, McGeechan eventually became assistant coach of Scotland, before being promoted to coach in 1988. As Scotland coach, McGeechan would win a grand slam at the 1990 Five Nations, and see himself twice share the job with that of the Lions.

SJA British Sports Awards

His 1989 Lions tour of Australia saw him lead the combined side to a 2-1 series win, while his 1993 tour of New Zealand ended in a 2-1 reverse in what was the last Lions Tour of the amateur era.

Sir Ian McGeechan would lead the Lions twice more; he oversaw a series victory in South Africa in 1997, and then returned 12 years later, this time in a series defeat.

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
Wales Rugby
IRB Rugby World Cup
Scotland Rugby
Rugby Union
British & Irish Lions

