Football

Maradona managed Messi with Argentina .

Diego Maradona responds to not being invited to Lionel Messi's wedding

Football News
24/7

Unless you've been living under a rock this weekend, you'll have heard that Lionel Messi is now a married man.

The Barcelona superstar tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Antonella Roccuzzo in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

As you'd expect, it was a pretty spectacular affair.

Luis Suarez and Neymar were there, as were several former Barca heroes, such as Xavi, Samuel Eto'o and Carles Puyol.

Unfortunately, as is often the way with celebrity weddings, a lot of attention has also been paid to who wasn't invited.

There was no place for Messi's former Barcelona managers, including Pep Guardiola and the Blaugrana's more recent boss, Luis Enrique.

The pair needn't be too offended, though, as the guest list clearly wasn't an indication of who's considered football royalty.

One of the more surprising omissions was compatriot Diego Maradona.

These are two Gods of the game in South America and know each other well.

No place for Maradona 

Maradona even managed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for a short spell when he took charge of the national team, though that all came to an end after the 2010 World Cup.

However, the 56-year-old hasn't borne a grudge. He isn't above posting bitter messages on social media - as Gonzalo Higuain will testify ever since leaving Maradona's beloved Napoli - but on this occasion, he's responded to being overlooked with a classy statement.

Argentina v Mexico: 2010 FIFA World Cup - Round of Sixteen

“I congratulate Messi; he knows how much I love him," he told Sovetskiy Sport, per Goal.

“My invitation to the wedding was lost somewhere, but my attitude towards Messi will not change because of this. He is a good athlete and an excellent guy.”

Great stuff. Messi won't have particularly fond memories of last season with Real Madrid having beaten Barca to both La Liga and the Champions League, but at least he's had the wedding of the century.

