Paul George's future has finally been decided, as the Indiana Pacers have decided to trade him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers all having discussions with Indiana over recent weeks regarding George, it is the Thunder that has come out on top and acquired the 27-year-old.

The Pacers agreed to trade PG13 to the Oklahoma City in return for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. It's a trade that has caught many people by surprise, but it shows the Thunder means business as they look to go further than the first round of the playoffs.

The vast majority of Oklahoma City fans were very happy with the trade for the four-time NBA All-Star, as the team looks to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011-12 season. It's a great addition for NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and his team.

The City of OKC celebrated the Thunder's trade for George by trolling one of the team's former players on Twitter - Kevin Durant. They posted a GIF of the interaction between Durant and Westbrook last season when the MVP told the Finals MVP: “I’m coming!”

Oklahoma City fans will surely love this tweet as their team looks to assemble a roster that could rival the Golden State Warriors super team of Durant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, but fans of the NBA Champions were quick to defend their star of the playoffs which they acquired almost a year ago.

They highlighted several moments including Curry going past several Thunder players to score easily, as well as Durant picking up the MVP award for his performances for the Warriors against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

No matter what movements the Thunder make for the rest of the offseason, Durant and the Warriors have still had the last laugh for the time being as they have an another championship to their name. Needless to say, their trade for George puts them one step closer towards challenging the Golden State team more in the playoffs.