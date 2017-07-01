Conor McGregor has asked former world champion Paulie Malignaggi to join him at his training camp.

The double weight class UFC Champion is looking to up his preparation ahead of his super-fight against Floyd Mayweather and reportedly sees the now-retired Malignaggi as a suitable training partner, despite once being called out by the New York native.

"It's interesting that they called me, in general. As people know, I've announced my retirement." Malignaggi was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

The 36-year-old retired after being stopped by Britain's Sam Eggington at the O2 Arena in March, and see the chance of joining McGregor's camp as a very positive one.

"It's a good opportunity for me to lose a little bit of weight and get in shape, and also take part in a training camp without me actually having to make weight, which is fun."

Malignaggi impressed by McGregor's attitude

Malignaggi enjoyed a successful 16-year boxing career that saw him win World Championships in two different weight classes.

While at the end of his career, he had called out McGregor when the Irishman attained his boxing license, something that Malignaggi now considers a sign of McGregor's character.

"I did call him out, and I think that shows the character of the man," he added. "He could have said, 'Screw that kid, he called me out, I’m not going to put him in my training camp'. I think it shows the competitive spirit and the willingness to want to learn, on the part of McGregor.

"It shows you how hungry he is. He put that pride aside. It’s not easy to put pride aside, especially when you’re a fighter. It makes me respect him a little bit more."

McGregor will soon move his training camp to the United States as his Mayweather fight draws closer, having so far sparred with 2015 Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist, and fellow Irishman, Tiernan Bradley.

