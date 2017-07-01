GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Connor McGregor is looking to step up his training..

The former boxer Conor McGregor wants to help him prepare for Floyd Mayweather fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Conor McGregor has asked former world champion Paulie Malignaggi to join him at his training camp.

The double weight class UFC Champion is looking to up his preparation ahead of his super-fight against Floyd Mayweather and reportedly sees the now-retired Malignaggi as a suitable training partner, despite once being called out by the New York native.

"It's interesting that they called me, in general. As people know, I've announced my retirement." Malignaggi was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Article continues below

The 36-year-old retired after being stopped by Britain's Sam Eggington at the O2 Arena in March, and see the chance of joining McGregor's camp as a very positive one.

"It's a good opportunity for me to lose a little bit of weight and get in shape, and also take part in a training camp without me actually having to make weight, which is fun."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Ex-WWE writer's bold prediction for Baron Corbin as Mr MITB

Ex-WWE writer's bold prediction for Baron Corbin as Mr MITB

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Malignaggi impressed by McGregor's attitude

Malignaggi enjoyed a successful 16-year boxing career that saw him win World Championships in two different weight classes.

While at the end of his career, he had called out McGregor when the Irishman attained his boxing license, something that Malignaggi now considers a sign of McGregor's character.

"I did call him out, and I think that shows the character of the man," he added. "He could have said, 'Screw that kid, he called me out, I’m not going to put him in my training camp'. I think it shows the competitive spirit and the willingness to want to learn, on the part of McGregor.

Michael Conlan v Tim Ibarra

"It shows you how hungry he is. He put that pride aside. It’s not easy to put pride aside, especially when you’re a fighter. It makes me respect him a little bit more."

McGregor will soon move his training camp to the United States as his Mayweather fight draws closer, having so far sparred with 2015 Commonwealth Games Silver Medalist, and fellow Irishman, Tiernan Bradley.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again