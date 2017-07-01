GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Didier Drogba.

Didier Drogba reacts to Chelsea's new 2017/18 Nike kits on Twitter

Chelsea today revealed their new Nike kits for the 2017/18 season after agreeing a 15-year contract with the sportswear giant last October.

The home strip, which takes inspiration from an original shirt in the early 1970s, is simple but classy.

A club statement read: "This Chelsea blue is combined with contemporary design details and Nike AeroSwift technology to deliver a kit fit for champions.

"The round neckline includes a white trim with 'CHELSEA' knitted into the back of the neck in white text, while the shorts feature white stripes on the flanks.

"These, along with blue stripes on the sides of the shirt, expand when the player is in motion to enhance ventilation.

"'THE BLUES' is written inside the cuff of the right sleeve and the left sleeve is adorned with 'EST. 1905', referencing the year of the club's formation.

"A blue 'CFC' motif features on the front of the white socks, which integrate NikeGrip technology for the ultimate boot-to-foot connection."

Check out Chelsea's new home and away strips in the tweets below.

Nike have done a decent job with producing their first Chelsea kits, even if fans were left somewhat underwhelmed by the club's simple marketing approach.

So what do Chelsea's players make of their new strips? Well, Victor Moses described them as "quality", while Willian said he was "excited" to wear them next season.

Chelsea's players were never going to say anything bad about their new Nike kits, of course, but club legend Didier Drogba has now given his opinion by reacting on Twitter.

And he clearly loves the new look. In the tweet below, Drogba simply uses three 'flame' emojis to give his seal of approval.

"🔥🔥🔥 @ChelseaFC @nikefootball #Prideoflondon," the Ivorian wrote.

Some fans have taken umbrage with the fact the new home kit is so plain, following 11 years of seeing the three stripes of Adidas emblazoned on the shirt.

Chelsea even admitted in their club statement that it uses a "minimalist look".

The white away strip, on the other hand, is far less plain, featuring two blue stripes around the collar and further blue stripes down the side.

Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
Diego Costa

