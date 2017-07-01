GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Arturo Vidal.

Arturo Vidal makes a bold claim about Chile ahead of Confederations Cup final

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With no club football until August, all eyes have been on a couple of international tournaments taking place this summer.

Europes best young players took part in the U21 European Championship which concluded on Friday when Germany shocked Spain in the final. 

Mitchell Weiser's first half looping header was enough to give Die Mannschaft their first U21 title since 2009. 

Article continues below

Runners up Spain had won three of the last four competitions, but the likes of Saul Niguez and Marco Asensio couldn't do enough to beat Germany.

With the winners of that tournament decided, attentions will now turn to the Confederations Cup. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

Ex-WWE writer's bold prediction for Baron Corbin as Mr MITB

Ex-WWE writer's bold prediction for Baron Corbin as Mr MITB

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

There are just a couple of games left in Russia too, with a match to decide third place and the final both taking place on Sunday. 

Portugal and Mexico clash in the afternoon kickoff, before the main event between Chile and Germany, begins at 19:00. 

Unlike the U21 final, this time it's the Germans who go into the match as favourites. The World Cup holders are fully expected to win the tournament, especially as it's seen as a warm-up for next year's main event.

Germany v Mexico: Semi-Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

However, La Roja will certainly give them a game and have been very impressive so far, knocking out European champions Portugal in their semi-final.

And it's partly because of this that midfielder Arturo Vidal has made a very bold claim ahead of tomorrow's match.

He believes that if the South American side win against Germany, they will become the best team in the world.  

TOPSHOT-FBL-CONFED-CUP-MATCH13-POR-CHI

"We beat Argentina, who is one of the best national teams, two years in a row and Portugal, who are the European Champions, three days ago," he said, as per Goal.

"If we win tomorrow [Sunday] I think we would be the best national team in the world. I don't think any of us have the possibility of a defeat in our minds."

FBL-CONFED-CUP-MATCH03-CMR-CHI

"We’re optimistic for winning any challenge ahead and we are just looking forward to giving our best. I don't think about defeat."

That's a massive claim from the Bayern Munich man. Although many football fans would disagree, he may have a point.

Chile have already proven themselves against the likes of Portugal and Argentina, two teams expected to challenge for the World Cup next year.

Portugal v Chile: Semi-Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

If they beat Germany tomorrow, there's no reason they shouldn't claim to be the best national side in the world heading into next year's tournament. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bundesliga
Arturo Vidal
Football
Germany Football
La Liga
World Cup

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again