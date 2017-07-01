With no club football until August, all eyes have been on a couple of international tournaments taking place this summer.

Europes best young players took part in the U21 European Championship which concluded on Friday when Germany shocked Spain in the final.

Mitchell Weiser's first half looping header was enough to give Die Mannschaft their first U21 title since 2009.

Runners up Spain had won three of the last four competitions, but the likes of Saul Niguez and Marco Asensio couldn't do enough to beat Germany.

With the winners of that tournament decided, attentions will now turn to the Confederations Cup.

There are just a couple of games left in Russia too, with a match to decide third place and the final both taking place on Sunday.

Portugal and Mexico clash in the afternoon kickoff, before the main event between Chile and Germany, begins at 19:00.

Unlike the U21 final, this time it's the Germans who go into the match as favourites. The World Cup holders are fully expected to win the tournament, especially as it's seen as a warm-up for next year's main event.

However, La Roja will certainly give them a game and have been very impressive so far, knocking out European champions Portugal in their semi-final.

And it's partly because of this that midfielder Arturo Vidal has made a very bold claim ahead of tomorrow's match.

He believes that if the South American side win against Germany, they will become the best team in the world.

"We beat Argentina, who is one of the best national teams, two years in a row and Portugal, who are the European Champions, three days ago," he said, as per Goal.

"If we win tomorrow [Sunday] I think we would be the best national team in the world. I don't think any of us have the possibility of a defeat in our minds."

"We’re optimistic for winning any challenge ahead and we are just looking forward to giving our best. I don't think about defeat."

That's a massive claim from the Bayern Munich man. Although many football fans would disagree, he may have a point.

Chile have already proven themselves against the likes of Portugal and Argentina, two teams expected to challenge for the World Cup next year.

If they beat Germany tomorrow, there's no reason they shouldn't claim to be the best national side in the world heading into next year's tournament.

