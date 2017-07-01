There was quite a bit of controversy surrounding the WWE's first-ever Punjabi Prison match back in 2006, and it was very evident to WWE fans despite the company's attempt to cover it up.

The first-ever Punjabi Prison match took place at the Great American Bash pay-per-view (PPV) in July of 2006, and was scheduled to feature The Undertaker and The Great Khali. Come match time, however, Khali was replaced by The Big Show because the Indian giant's Hepatitis C blood test results hadn't come in yet.

In an attempt to write Khali off the show, SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long removed Khali from the match after he attacked The Undertaker backstage. This opened up the door for The Big Show to fill the void.

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari was a guest on the Wrestling Inc. podcast last week to discuss the first-ever Punjabi Prison match (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Oh yeah, I did the first one," Daivari recalled. "Those things are terrible man."

"We did this thing, like we'd never done one before and we didn't know what the thing was," said Daivari. "Like, they were building it as we promoted it, it was like a Dusty Rhodes thing, you know, like, he came up with a thing that we didn't have."

"So they advertise this thing, we don't know what it is, not even the company is building it, going out to like some concert stage company who build this thing," said Daivari.

"So the day before pay-per-view, they rent a soundstage like in Indianapolis or wherever the f—- we were, and they set it up. Just no, there's a ring in a warehouse and like a soundstage and this giant wood cage around it. We go up to punch this thing, it's solid steel."

Daivari stated that the WWE hired a painter to paint bamboo texture on the structure and revealed that it was Pat Patterson who came up with the rules of the match:

"And then Pat [Patterson] comes up and is like, 'Why don't maybe,' cause there's a little cage with four doors, there's a big Hell in a Cell size cage outside of it.

"Pat goes, 'What if the doors open once and then they shut every 60 seconds and once they shut, they don't reopen.

"And that way we create a false finish by Taker can get out, but when the last one opens, you throw him back in, the door shuts, he's locked in there, you look like it escaped and then Taker gets over the top,'" Daivari recalled.

"I was like, 'This motherf---er is just making up rules to create false finishes. This is amazing.' I knew he was smart but just seeing that process right in front of me, I would never have the wherewithal to create that scenario," said Daivari.

What are your thoughts regarding Daivari's comments on the Punjabi Prison match?

