Recent dealings by the Los Angeles Clippers tell us the team has no desire to enter rebuilding mode, which might frustrate fans.

That's because the Western Conference team have given Blake Griffin a new contract. It is a reported five-year deal worth $173 million. He has not received a no-trade clause as part of his new contract, according to ESPN.

This is quite a risky decision by the Clippers, as they're handing a lot of money (he's currently the second highest paid player in the league) to a player that is very injury prone, and they're also going away from the direction of a rebuild for the time being.

ESPN reported that the power forward met with the team's owner Steve Ballmer, Clippers president and coach Doc Rivers, special consultant Jerry West, and several players at Staples Center on Friday. One person involved reportedly described the meeting as "a trip down memory lane," with players Jamal Crawford, DeAndre Jordan, Patrick Beverley, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker all featured in a "production."

By the end of the two-hour fete, Griffin told his teammates, his coach, and the owner that: "I want my legacy to be a Clipper."

Although this might seem great as the Clippers have managed to succeed here with Griffin where they failed with Chris Paul as he was traded to the Houston Rockets, it doesn't bode well to most fan's expectations of the team next season - that they would be in rebuild mode.

The Clippers have managed to qualify for the playoffs for each of the past six seasons, but they haven't managed to get past the Conference Semifinals. This is Blake Griffin's team now, so fans will be hoping that starts to change.

However, the fact the Clippers haven't traded away Griffin after trading away Paul shows the team is not going in the direction of a rebuild. The pressure of the Western Conference teams right now may be too much for them to do that right now. Especially with how the Golden State Warriors have dominated over recent seasons.

Keeping him at the team alongside DeAndre Jordan gives the team a fighting chance in the playoffs still, but fans wanting the rebuild will have to wait a little while longer for it to happen.