Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Blake Griffin.

Los Angeles Clippers sign Blake Griffin to a huge new contract

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Recent dealings by the Los Angeles Clippers tell us the team has no desire to enter rebuilding mode, which might frustrate fans.

That's because the Western Conference team have given Blake Griffin a new contract. It is a reported five-year deal worth $173 million. He has not received a no-trade clause as part of his new contract, according to ESPN.

This is quite a risky decision by the Clippers, as they're handing a lot of money (he's currently the second highest paid player in the league) to a player that is very injury prone, and they're also going away from the direction of a rebuild for the time being.

ESPN reported that the power forward met with the team's owner Steve Ballmer, Clippers president and coach Doc Rivers, special consultant Jerry West, and several players at Staples Center on Friday. One person involved reportedly described the meeting as "a trip down memory lane," with players Jamal Crawford, DeAndre Jordan, Patrick Beverley, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker all featured in a "production."

The meeting was described by one person as "a trip down memory lane," with players Jamal Crawford, DeAndre Jordan, Patrick Beverley, Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker all featured in a "production."

By the end of the two-hour fete, Griffin told his teammates, his coach, and the owner that: "I want my legacy to be a Clipper."

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

Although this might seem great as the Clippers have managed to succeed here with Griffin where they failed with Chris Paul as he was traded to the Houston Rockets, it doesn't bode well to most fan's expectations of the team next season - that they would be in rebuild mode.

The Clippers have managed to qualify for the playoffs for each of the past six seasons, but they haven't managed to get past the Conference Semifinals. This is Blake Griffin's team now, so fans will be hoping that starts to change.

However, the fact the Clippers haven't traded away Griffin after trading away Paul shows the team is not going in the direction of a rebuild. The pressure of the Western Conference teams right now may be too much for them to do that right now. Especially with how the Golden State Warriors have dominated over recent seasons.

Keeping him at the team alongside DeAndre Jordan gives the team a fighting chance in the playoffs still, but fans wanting the rebuild will have to wait a little while longer for it to happen.

Los Angeles Clippers v Charlotte Hornets

Topics:
Blake Griffin
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Chris Paul
DeAndre Jordan

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The epic idea WWE had for Steve Austin on RAW this week

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

The 4 players that Jose Mourinho told Ed Woodward to sign this summer [Sun]

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Hector Bellerin trolled for his reaction to receiving Spain runners-up medal

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

Twitter has gone crazy over Lionel Messi’s first kiss with new wife, Antonella

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again