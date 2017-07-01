CM Punk lives his life in a very particular way.

"The Cult Of Personality's" WWE persona was largely based around the fact that he never did drugs or took a drink of alcohol. This stemmed back to Punk's childhood, as his father was an avid drinker and would always come home drunk. This played out in several of Punk's angles in WWE, especially his feud with Chris Jericho.

Former WWE executive Bruce Prichard currently co-hosts one of the most popular podcasts in professional wrestling, Something To Wrestle With, where he chooses one topic from his time in the company and discusses it in length.

This past week's topic was the rise of CM Punk, where Prichard told the story of when he first saw the former WWE Champion ever take a drink. Punk apparently agreed to take shots at WWE Hall Of Famer Harley Race's birthday bash, as he had ordered shots for all the boys (quotes via IWNerd):

“I looked at him and said, ‘so you don’t drink, you don’t do drugs, you don’t do anything?’ [CM Punk] says ‘no, but I’m not a prude either.’ I said: ‘okay, explain that.’ So he explained that he really didn’t want to judge others that did choose that lifestyle and this is what got him over with me automatically.”

“He was in Kansas City or St Louis or somewhere and it was Harley Race’s birthday. And he was in a camp — Harley’s camp and they were out at a restaurant bar type thing and they wanted to do — everybody got shots for Harley’s birthday.

"Now Punk doesn’t drink, don’t do drugs, but he took a shot out of respect for Harley Race. And he goes, ‘you know, Harley asked me to do it, one shot’s not gonna kill me. I’m not gonna go get hammered — I took a shot out of respect for Harley Race.’

"And for whatever reason I just thought that was cool. That just kinda showed the love and passion he had for the business and respect for the old-timers. He didn’t have to, and it would have been fine.”

Punk has since departed from the professional wrestling industry, and is now competing in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) under the UFC banner. Punk made his MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 back in September of last year, and suffered a first round submission loss in the bout. Despite his defeat, Punk claims that he plans on fighting again in the UFC.

What are your thoughts on Punk taking a shot at Harley Race's birthday bash?

