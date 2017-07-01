Ahead of next season, it was always going to be a busy summer at Arsenal.

Despite finishing strong by winning the FA Cup in May, the Gunners had a fairly disappointing season after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Because of this, they'll miss out on Champions League football for the first time in 21 years, something unknown for Arsene Wenger.

Much of the talk towards the end of the last campaign was about his future. The club's fans were split between those who wanted him to stay and others who wanted him to leave.

Shortly after the cup final, it was announced that he had signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him in London until 2019.

Once that was sorted, attentions turned to the players on the pitch. A number of big names have already been linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.

Kylian Mbappe was said to be top of Wenger's wishlist. The 18-year-old impressed fans across Europe last season by netting 26 goals in 44 games and guiding Monaco to the Ligue 1 title.

However, with Real Madrid also interested and the French club reportedly demanding over £100 million for the player, a transfer to Arsenal looks highly unlikely.

Instead, according to reports this week, Alexandre Lacazette has become the number one target and securing the strikers signature would be brilliant business for the Gunners.

He has 100 goals in 203 league appearances for Lyon, so is expected to be able to handle the English league.

Although a deal for the 26-year-old looks likely, it might not be all good news for Arsenal fans this summer.

Two of their star men, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could be on their way out of the club. Both of their contracts expire next year and both are stalling on extensions.

If they don't sign up this year, Wenger may be forced to offload them or risk losing both for free next summer.

Sanchez has been linked with a move away to either Manchester City or Bayern Munich. Last week, reports suggested that Munich had been priced out of a move, unwilling to spend £50 million on him.

However, judging by Carlo Ancelotti's latest comments, a move may still be on. He indicated that if the opportunity arose, the German club would be willing to talk.

"If an opportunity comes up, the club will be ready," Ancelotti said while speaking to German media, as per Goal.

"There are lots of rumours. Alexis is a great player but not the only one in the world. I like Alexis."

His comments will make tense reading for Gunners fans. They'll be hoping to hold onto their star players this summer, but with no Champions League football, that may be a struggle.

